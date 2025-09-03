Arrive AI Inc.: Arrive AI to Participate in H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / The executive team of Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), an autonomous delivery network anchored by patented AI-powered Arrive Points, is scheduled to present at the 2025 H.C. Wainwright Annual Conference Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 9:30am - 10am EDT in New York City.

Presenting will be CEO Dan O'Tool, Chief Strategy Officer Neerav Shah, Chief Financial Officer Todd Pepmeier and Chief Operations Officer Mark Hamm.

The team will discuss how Arrive AI's platform will revolutionize the package delivery industry for courier companies, retailers and consumers, as well as offering efficiencies to the healthcare industry, specifically for hospitals and pharmaceutical deliveries.

About Arrive AI

Arrive AI's patented Autonomous Last Mile (ALM) platform enables secure, efficient delivery to and from a smart, AI-powered mailbox, whether by drone, ground robot or human courier. The platform provides real-time tracking, smart logistics alerts and advanced chain of custody controls to support shippers, delivery services and autonomous networks. By combining artificial intelligence with autonomous technology, Arrive AI makes the exchange of goods between people, robots and drones frictionless and convenient. Its system integrates with smart home devices such as doorbells, lighting and security systems to streamline the entire last-mile delivery experience. Learn more at www.arriveai.com and via the company's press kit.

