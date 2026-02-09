Arrive AI Inc.: Arrive AI to Demonstrate End-to-End Ground-Based Robot and Drone Autonomous Package Delivery at Curiosity Lab's Innovation Center

PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA AND INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / February 9, 2026 / Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), an autonomous delivery network company built around patented, AI-powered Arrive Points, will conduct a live demonstration at Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners on Tuesday, February 10, from 1:00-2:00 p.m. ET, showcasing the latest in end-to-end autonomous package delivery and service.

The demonstration will feature both a ground-based delivery robot and a drone completing deliveries to an Arrive Point, highlighting how multiple autonomous delivery methods can seamlessly converge at a single, secure endpoint. The event will take place within Curiosity Lab's Innovation Center, one of the nation's leading real-world smart city testing environments.

The program will begin at 1:00 p.m. with opening remarks from Arrive AI Founder and CEO Dan O'Toole, followed by an overview of Arrive AI's autonomous delivery capabilities. At approximately 1:10 p.m., attendees will observe a live ground robot delivery to an AP3 Arrive Point, demonstrating secure receipt and verification of a package. The demonstration will continue with a delivery sequence to an office location within the 147B Building, illustrating Arrive AI's ability to support last-inch delivery across real-world environments. Connectivity throughout the demonstration will be enabled by T-Mobile's 5G network, which is integrated into Arrive AI's units to support low-latency communications, real-time monitoring, and operational visibility. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to advancing scalable, connected infrastructure that enables autonomous delivery within smart city ecosystems.

Arrive Points are patented, AI-powered delivery devices designed to securely receive packages from drones, ground robots, and traditional couriers. The units verify deliveries, monitor environmental conditions, and maintain advanced chain-of-custody controls - addressing critical challenges in last-mile logistics such as security, reliability, and accessibility.

"Curiosity Lab exists to give companies a place to demonstrate and explore how emerging technologies operate in real-world city conditions," said Emily Heintz, Executive Director of Curiosity Lab. "This demonstration with Arrive AI shows how autonomous delivery solutions can interact with city environments in a practical and secure way, helping advance understanding of how these systems may function at scale."

Attendees for the demonstration will include representatives from the T-Mobile local team, Curiosity Lab, and the City of Peachtree Corners, underscoring the collaborative smart city ecosystem supporting the event.

"This demonstration brings together the full autonomous delivery loop - from vehicle to Arrive Point," said Dan O'Toole, Founder and CEO of Arrive AI. "By working within Curiosity Lab's smart city environment and leveraging reliable 5G connectivity, we can show how autonomous delivery operates securely and efficiently in the real world."

Arrive AI's participation at Curiosity Lab reflects the company's mission to enable the last inch of the last-mile delivery through an autonomous delivery network anchored by AI-powered Arrive Points.

About Curiosity Lab:

Curiosity Lab is a living laboratory for place-based deployment-where connected mobility, infrastructure, logistics, and other emerging technologies are built, tested, and brought to life in an active city. Located in Peachtree Corners, part of metro Atlanta, Curiosity Lab works with startups, corporate innovation teams, universities, and global partners to deploy and validate next-generation technologies in real-world operating conditions. More than a testbed, Curiosity Lab is a collaboration hub that accelerates pilots, strengthens partnerships, and helps emerging technologies move from concept to city-scale impact. Additional information can be found at www.curiositylabptc.com or contact info@CuriosityLabPTC.com.

About Arrive AI:

Arrive AI's (NASDAQ:ARAI) patented last mile (ALM) platform enables drone- or ground robot-based and human mail delivery to and from a physical smart mailbox, while providing tracking data, smart logistics alerts and advanced chain of custody controls to secure the last-mile delivery for all shippers, delivery services, and autonomous delivery networks. Arrive AI makes the exchange of goods between people, robots, and drones frictionless, efficient and convenient through artificial intelligence, autonomous technology and interoperability with smart devices including doorbells, lighting and security systems. Learn more about the company at www.arriveai.com. See our press kit here: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/1hngbr3n0csio41as3zq2/AIFvqWlgye-qVgIOPG2BcUQ?rlkey=3q1ipgjt1he9ktcvd4vh0vl5t&st=6a2jrjxm&dl=0

