Arrive AI Inc.: Arrive AI White Paper Highlights Key Findings of Live Hospital Deployment

Autonomous logistics deployment at Hancock Health demonstrates how workflow-first design can safely extend staff capacity in active care environments

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), an autonomous delivery network company built around patented, AI-powered Arrive Points, today announced the publication of a new white paper, "Autonomous Systems in Active Care Environments: Insights from Arrive AI's Live Hospital Deployment," sharing critical insights from a demonstration at Hancock Regional Hospital in Indiana.

The white paper examines how automation performs in day-to-day hospital operations, where timing, human behavior, physical layout, and trust drive real-world results and long-term adoption. It also demonstrates how autonomous logistics can create durable efficiency gains in large, multi-stakeholder environments.

In this initial deployment, biospecimen transfers were automated using Arrive AI's Arrive Points as fixed, secure handoff locations connected to an autonomous ground robot running between the cancer center and the hospital laboratory.

Key Insights:

Sensor reliability affects workflow timing: The system must consistently recognize item presence at handoff under normal operating conditions. Clear signals at the point of interaction matter: The handoff moment is about responsibility, not about system status, and requires clear confirmation. Connectivity is the hidden limiting factor: Reliability is not determined by route length but by environmental stability. Multidirectional movement is the real workflow: Supporting all directions of material movement is essential to maintaining the natural rhythm of clinical workflows. Automation should fit workflows and surface adjustments: Effective automation fits current workflows while clearly signaling when small adjustments may be needed.

"During this initial deployment with Hancock Health, our Arrive Points enabled secure, asynchronous handoffs that fit naturally into existing hospital workflows, reducing walking time without adding extra steps for staff," said Dan O'Toole, CEO of Arrive AI. "The white paper captures what we saw on the ground: automation works in hospitals when it respects real-world conditions, communicates clearly in the moments that matter, and is seamless so that staff can trust it from day one. These important insights are shaping how we evolve the platform so our workflow-first approach can scale from a single route to whole hospitals, health systems, and eventually other industries that depend on time-critical logistics."

The white paper can be viewed online at: https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/67c5de33fe42ad3c82b5dbd6/69a7292ef367b636f577d610_Arrive%20AI%20Whitepaper%20-%20autonomous%20systems%20in%20active%20care%20environments.pdf

