Arrive AI Inc.: Arrive AI Brings Secure Autonomous Delivery Infrastructure to HIMSS 2026

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / Arrive AI, a leader in autonomous delivery infrastructure, will showcase the Arrive Point Network at the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition this week, inviting healthcare innovators to rethink what it truly takes to achieve autonomous logistics inside hospitals and healthcare systems.

Visitors can find Arrive AI at Booth #12122 on the Artificial Intelligence Trail, Venetian Level 1, where the company will highlight how healthcare organizations already investing in robotics can unlock the full potential of automation.

The message is simple:

Have Robots? You're only halfway there.

Hospitals across the country are deploying autonomous robots to move medications, lab samples, and medical supplies. But many health systems quickly discover a critical gap in the automation chain.

Robots can move items.

But handoffs break automation.

Without secure transfer infrastructure, robots still rely on people to receive, verify, and manage deliveries - introducing delays, risk, and labor costs back into the process.

The Arrive Point Network solves the handoff, creating a secure, unattended transfer system that enables hospitals to operate a true autonomous delivery network.

"The key to scaling autonomy isn't just the robot," said Dan O'Toole, Founder and CEO of Arrive AI. "It's mastering the moment of transfer. That's where risk, delay, and liability concentrate. Our infrastructure ensures deliveries are secure, verified, and accessible exactly when they're needed."

Healthcare logistics often involves time-sensitive and irreplaceable materials, including lab specimens, medications, and surgical supplies. When delivery depends on perfect timing between humans and machines, systems break down.

Autonomy needs infrastructure. Arrive AI provides it.

The Arrive Point Network is designed to enable:

Speed

Continuous autonomous transport eliminates waiting, batching, and manual handoffs.

Savings

Nurses and medical assistants spend valuable time walking materials across campus instead of caring for patients.

Security

Sensitive materials like lab samples, medications, and critical supplies require verified chain-of-custody transfers.

Unattended Operation

Hospitals experimenting with robotics often still rely on people for deliveries. The Arrive Point enables secure, unattended transfer between people, robots, and drones.

For healthcare leaders already exploring robotics, autonomous vehicles, or AI-enabled logistics, Arrive AI offers the missing infrastructure layer that makes hospital-scale autonomy possible.

Visit Arrive AI at HIMSS

Venetian Level 1

The Artificial Intelligence Trail

Booth #12122

Conference attendees are invited to stop by the booth to learn how the Arrive Point Network can transform hospital logistics into a fully autonomous, secure delivery ecosystem.

About Arrive AI

Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) is an autonomous delivery infrastructure company specializing in patented AI-powered smart receptacles called Arrive Points. These secure, climate-assisted smart mailboxes enable fully asynchronous handoffs between robots, drones, couriers, and end users. Arrive AI's Autonomous Last Mile (ALM) platform provides tracking, smart logistics alerts, and advanced chain-of-custody controls, forming the backbone of next-generation autonomous delivery networks. Learn more at www.arriveai.com.

