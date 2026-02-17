Arrive AI Inc.: Arrive AI Showcases Autonomous Delivery Infrastructure Powered by Arrive Points at India AI Impact Summit 2026

NEW DELHI, IN / ACCESS Newswire / February 16, 2026 / Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), an autonomous delivery infrastructure company, today announced the global expansion of its AI-powered autonomous logistics ecosystem at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. Built around its patented smart receptacles, Arrive Points, Arrive AI's system enables secure, fully asynchronous handoffs between ground robots, drones, couriers, and end users across healthcare, industrial, and smart city environments.

Arrive Points serve as the physical access layer of Arrive AI's software-first Autonomous Last Mile (ALM) platform. Acting as intelligent exchange nodes, they provide verified chain of custody, climate-assisted protection, and real-time tracking while enabling frictionless delivery handoffs between people and autonomous systems. In collaboration with Ottonomy's Made-in-India Ottobot robots and drone logistics provider Skye Air Mobility, Arrive AI is demonstrating a seamless, multimodal indoor-outdoor autonomous delivery network.

"At Arrive AI, we are building the infrastructure layer that enables autonomous delivery at scale," said Dan O'Toole, CEO of Arrive AI. "Arrive Points act as the connective tissue between robots, drones, healthcare providers, industrial operators, and smart cities. Our deployments prove that autonomous logistics isn't theoretical - it's operational today."

India: Powering Smart Cities and Hyperlocal Commerce

In India, Arrive AI is collaborating with Ottonomy and Skye Air Mobility to support hyperlocal deliveries, quick-commerce, and smart city infrastructure. Arrive Points anchor first- and last-50-meter logistics inside buildings, campuses, tech parks, and residential complexes while Skye Air Mobility's drone network extends reach across dense urban corridors.

This multimodal approach allows e-commerce and quick-commerce operators to offload time-sensitive orders onto a coordinated autonomous network, reducing road congestion, and improving delivery reliability. The same infrastructure can integrate with smart traffic systems, security platforms, and urban planning initiatives.

"Our platform enables interoperability across robots, drones, and human couriers," O'Toole added. "By combining AI-powered orchestration with physical smart infrastructure, we are enabling a new category of autonomous logistics that is secure, scalable, and ready for global deployment."

World's First Fully Asynchronous Autonomous Medical Delivery System

At Hancock Regional Hospital in Greenfield, Indiana, Arrive AI has deployed the world's first fully asynchronous, autonomous medical delivery infrastructure. Arrive Points are strategically placed across the campus near the Sue Ann Wortman Cancer Center, laboratories, and surgical areas, creating a secure, always-available exchange network.

Hospital staff deposit lab samples, pharmacy orders, and medical supplies into the nearest Arrive Point. The platform orchestrates dispatch through autonomous robots that navigate indoor and outdoor routes to deliver items to their designated Arrive Point destination. Items remain in secure, climate-assisted storage until authorized retrieval, preserving chain of custody and clinical integrity.

The system reduces thousands of manual transport steps daily, freeing nurses and clinical teams to focus on patient care while helping mitigate ongoing labor shortages.

Autonomous Infrastructure for Healthcare and Industry

Arrive AI's infrastructure is designed for regulated and high-performance environments requiring secure, traceable movement of goods. Key applications include:

Healthcare - Secure movement of lab specimens, pharmaceuticals, medical supplies, and non-critical items between wards, labs, pharmacies, and satellite facilities.

Industrial & Enterprise Campuses - Automated transfer of parts, tools, quality samples, and documentation across warehouses, production lines, QA labs, and office environments.

Arrive Points function as persistent, intelligent handoff nodes while robotic and drone partners adapt to dynamic environmental conditions. This architecture enables enterprises to scale autonomous logistics without overhauling existing workflows.

IAI Infrastructure Built for Global Deployment

Arrive AI's patented ALM platform integrates with robotics systems, drone fleets, and smart devices including doorbells, lighting, and security systems. The company's AI-driven logistics layer provides tracking data, smart alerts, climate monitoring, and advanced chain-of-custody controls to secure last-mile deliveries across regulated and enterprise environments.

With deployments in North America and expanding collaborations in India and other international markets, Arrive AI is positioning autonomous delivery infrastructure as foundational to the next generation of healthcare, retail, industrial, and smart city logistics.

About Arrive AI

Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) is an autonomous delivery infrastructure company specializing in patented AI-powered smart receptacles called Arrive Points. These secure, climate-assisted smart mailboxes enable fully asynchronous handoffs between robots, drones, couriers, and end users. Arrive AI's Autonomous Last Mile (ALM) platform provides tracking, smart logistics alerts, and advanced chain-of-custody controls, forming the backbone of next-generation autonomous delivery networks. Learn more at www.arriveai.com. About Ottonomy Inc.

Ottonomy Inc. develops L4-autonomous delivery robots capable of seamless indoor-outdoor navigation using an AI-driven autonomy stack. Built in India and deployed globally, Ottobots automate repetitive logistics tasks across healthcare and enterprise environments.

About Skye Air Mobility

Skye Air Mobility is a leading Indian drone logistics and advanced air mobility company, having completed more than two million deliveries across hyperlocal and last-mile networks. Focused on operational safety and delivery integrity, Skye Air Mobility collaborates with Arrive AI and Ottonomy to integrate aerial logistics with ground robotics and smart storage infrastructure. Media Contact:

Kylie Conway

media@arriveai.com Investor Relations Contact:

Alliance Advisors IR

ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements? This news release and statements of Arrive AI's management in connection with this news release or related events contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements, including but not limited to, statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "potential", "will", "should", "could", "would", "optimistic" or "may" and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may be beyond our control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. Potential investors should review Arrive AI's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for more complete information, including the risk factors that may affect future results, which are available for review at www.sec.gov (http://www.sec.gov/). Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law. SOURCE: Arrive AI Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/arrive-ai-showcases-autonomous-delivery-infrastructure-powered-by-1137942