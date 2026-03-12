Arrive AI Inc.: Arrive AI to Participate at the 38th Annual Roth Conference

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), an autonomous delivery network company built around patented, AI-powered Arrive Points, today announced the management team will be participating at the 38th Annual ROTH Conference in Dana Point, California.

This year's event will consist of 1-on-1 / small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, industry keynotes and panels with executive management attending from hundreds of private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors including: Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, Insurance, Resources, Sustainability and Technology, Media & Entertainment.

38 th Annual ROTH Conference

Location: Dana Point, California

Dates: March 22nd- 24th 2026

Format: One-on-one and small group meetings

If you plan to attend this conference and wish to meet with Arrive AI, please contact your ROTH sales representative or the company directly at ARAI.IR@allianceadivsors.com

About ROTH

ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Their full service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately-held, employee owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.roth.com.

About Arrive AI

Arrive AI's (NASDAQ:ARAI) patented last mile (ALM) platform enables drone- or ground robot-based and human mail delivery to and from a physical smart mailbox, while providing tracking data, smart logistics alerts and advanced chain of custody controls to secure the last-mile delivery for all shippers, delivery services, and autonomous delivery networks. Arrive AI makes the exchange of goods between people, robots, and drones frictionless, efficient and convenient through artificial intelligence, autonomous technology and interoperability with smart devices including doorbells, lighting and security systems. Learn more about the company at www.arriveai.com. See our press kit here: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/1hngbr3n0csio41as3zq2/AIFvqWlgye-qVgIOPG2BcUQ?rlkey=3q1ipgjt1he9ktcvd4vh0vl5t&st=6a2jrjxm&dl=0

Media Contact:

Kylie Conway at media@arriveai.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Alliance Advisors IR, ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements?

This news release and statements of Arrive AI's management in connection with this news release or related events contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements, including but not limited to, statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "potential", "will", "should", "could", "would", "optimistic" or "may" and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may be beyond our control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. Potential investors should review Arrive AI's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for more complete information, including the risk factors that may affect future results, which are available for review at www.sec.gov (http://www.sec.gov/). Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Arrive AI Inc.

