The sixth phase of work at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, set to add 1.8 GW of solar to the site, is more than two thirds complete with 1 GW now in operation.A further 1 GW of solar is operational at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the world's largest single-site solar park, located in the United Arab Emirates. Work is currently underway on the sixth phase of the project that will add a total of 1.8 GW of solar to the site, which is being implemented by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) under an independent power producer (IPP) model. An update published ...

