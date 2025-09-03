The Estonian home and commercial storage systems come in low- and high-voltage models. The high-voltage option can scale to ten modules, for 100.8 kWh, and a six-module, low-voltage version to 45 kWh.From ESS News Freen OÜ is launching its latest generation of sodium-ion battery storage systems. The Freen-BSH and Freen-BSL products are developed and produced in Estonia. The high-voltage BSH model, and low-voltage BSL are scalable; designed for homeowners, farmers, and other commercial and industrial users; and can power off-grid systems, be combined with solar; and be used to reduce peak loads. ...

