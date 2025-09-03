Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2025) - Founders Metals Inc. (TSXV: FDR) (OTCQX: FDMIF) (FSE: 9DL0) ("Founders" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drill core assay results from its ongoing, fully funded 60,000 metre drilling campaign at the Antino Gold Project in southeastern Suriname (Figure 1). The Company's deep drilling program at Upper Antino has successfully intersected multiple zones of high-grade gold mineralization in FR138, including at 18.0 metres (m) of 6.14 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) and 5.0 m of 10.61 g/t Au (Figure 2) from ~450.0 m vertical depth, further building on initial results from the preliminary deep drilling program as outlined on August 11, 2025.

Colin Padget, President and CEO, commented: "These results support our geological model and confirm that high-grade mineralization continues at depth, significantly increasing the potential scale of Upper Antino. High-grade intersections in drill hole FR138 include 18.0 m of 6.14 g/t Au and 5.0 m of 10.61 g/t Au demonstrating that Founders is beginning to successfully target high-grade gold at depth. We are excited about the ongoing drilling at Upper Antino and Maria Geralda and look forward to getting back out to other exploration targets this Fall."

Drilling Highlights

High-grade depth extension success: Drill hole FR138 supports the thesis of repeating, high-grade ore shoots at over 450 m vertical depth within broader, mineralized structures (Figures 3 & 4) 18.0 m of 6.14 g/t Au from 550.0 m 5.0 m of 10.61 g/t Au from 516.0 m

Drill hole FR138 supports the thesis of repeating, high-grade ore shoots at over 450 m vertical depth within broader, mineralized structures (Figures 3 & 4) Parallel shears between Froyo and Donut: Recent intercepts demonstrate the continued growth along strike and at depth in parallel shears Mineralization in parallel shears to the north intersecting 15.6 m of 1.25 g/t Au from surface (FR134) Furthest east parallel structure confirmed to ~250 m vertical depth with 8.0 m of 1.11 g/t Au from 312.0 m (FR138) Gold vein intersected in recent drilling testing southern extension : assays are pending and will be released once received (Figure 5)

Recent intercepts demonstrate the continued growth along strike and at depth in parallel shears

Geology Discussion

Systematic drilling at Upper Antino has intercepted multiple kilometre-scale, gold-bearing shears with strong vertical continuity. The current deep drilling program has doubled the vertical extent from 280 m to ~500 m vertical depth with FR138 confirming the presence of high-grade gold at these levels with 18.0 m of 6.14 g/t Au and 5.0 m of 10.61 g/t Au in drill core beginning at approximately ~450 m vertical depth.

We note the increasing width of an intrusive body (tonalite) with depth and a coincident increase in strain intensity throughout. Figure 3 shows the highest-grade intervals in drill hole FR138 occur near the footwall margin of this intrusive, with gold also present in other substantial shears up-hole.

Step-out exploration drilling approximately 500 metres north did not intersect significant gold mineralization over a 4-hole fence (FR110-113), however, gold was present over a 24-metre interval in FR129 extending Upper Antino gold mineralization by ~200 m north of previous work. Follow-up drilling intends to target west of FR110 where gold mineralization may extend following the dominant regional geologic fabric and where recent mapping/prospecting work identified quartz veins and shearing at surface.

Ongoing Work at Antino

Four drill rigs are currently turning at Antino. The Company's current activities are:

Continue drilling along strike and at depth on Upper Antino

Drilling at Maria Geralda with results pending

Completing Parbo auger program

Ongoing surface exploration programs to provide structural context for Phase 2 drilling across high-priority targets including Van Gogh, Da Vinci and Lawa

This comprehensive exploration approach positions Founders to unlock the Antino Project's full potential while systematically advancing multiple high-potential targets.

About Founders Metals Inc.

Founders Metals is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on advancing the Antino Gold Project located in Suriname, South America, in the heart of the Guiana Shield. Antino is 20,000 hectares and has produced over 500,000 ounces of gold from historical surface and alluvial mining to date1. The Company is systematically advancing one of Suriname's most promising gold exploration and development opportunities with drill-confirmed, district-scale potential. Founders is committed to responsible exploration, community engagement, and delivering long-term value to shareholders through technical excellence and strategic growth in the Guiana Shield.

12022 Technical Report - Antino Project; Suriname, South America. K. Raffle, BSc, P. Geo & Rock Lefrançois, BSc, P.Geo.





Figure 1: Antino Property Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7574/264937_d21c140b5474ca68_001full.jpg





Figure 2: Upper Antino Plan Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7574/264937_d21c140b5474ca68_002full.jpg

-



Figure 3: Upper Antino Cross-Section

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7574/264937_d21c140b5474ca68_003full.jpg





Figure 4: Upper Antino Long Section

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7574/264937_d21c140b5474ca68_004full.jpg





Figure 5: Gold Vein in Southern Extension on Pending Froyo Hole

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7574/264937_d21c140b5474ca68_005full.jpg

Table 1: Drill Hole Assay Results

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval* (m) Au (g/t) FR138 312.0 320.0 8.00 1.11 and 330.0 334.0 4.00 0.90 and 516.0 521.0 5.00 10.61 and 550.0 568.0 18.00 6.14 and 593.0 595.0 2.00 13.57 FR134 0.0 15.6 15.60 1.25 and 81.0 83.0 2.00 1.13 and 197.0 208.0 11.00 0.29 and 298.0 299.0 1.00 3.76 and 354.0 366.0 12.00 0.34 FR130 0.0 3.60 3.60 0.70 and 17.1 18.6 1.50 2.24 and 267.0 269.0 2.00 1.24 FR132 NSA FR129 125.0 149.0 24.00 0.32 FR127 125.0 127.0 2.00 0.46 and 284.0 286.0 2.00 0.45 FR124 NSA FR113 NSA** FR112 NSA** FR111 NSA** FR110 NSA**

*Intervals are down-hole depths. True widths of mineralization are estimated to be approximately 85% of the down-hole interval based on preliminary results and observations. All are diamond drill holes.

** Step-out exploration holes >500 metres from known mineralization when drilled

Table 2: Drill Hole Locations

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Depth (m) FR138 817316.02 401509.26 195.57 249.90 -55.10 701.00 FR134 817132.59 401603.90 157.26 260.10 -60.40 566.00 FR132 817207.68 401934.67 226.38 260.00 -50.40 412.95 FR130 817105.66 401699.79 158.78 260.30 -60.30 587.06 FR129 816847.41 402188.74 232.03 260.10 -50.00 260.12 FR127 817020.83 402226.66 257.83 260.30 -50.00 301.77 FR124 817175.23 402245.71 255.70 260.00 -50.40 299.02 FR113 817261.99 402516.00 158.51 260.00 -50.20 254.05 FR112 817115.84 402523.37 157.72 260.00 -50.00 200.00 FR111 817007.58 402524.63 167.93 260.10 -50.30 218.07 FR110 816867.37 402500.33 172.53 259.80 -50.50 212.00

*The coordinate reference system is WGS 84, UTM zone 21N (EPSG 32621)

Quality Assurance and Control

Samples were analyzed at FILAB Suriname, a Bureau Veritas Certified Laboratory in Paramaribo, Suriname (a commercial certified laboratory under ISO 9001:2015). Samples are crushed to 75% passing 2.35 mm screen, riffle split (700 g) and pulverized to 85% passing 88 µm. Samples were analyzed using a 50 g fire assay (50 g aliquot) with an Atomic Absorption (AA) finish. For samples that return assay values over 5.0 grams per tonne (g/t), another cut was taken from the original pulp and fire assayed with a gravimetric finish. Founders Metals inserts blanks and certified reference standards in the sample sequence for quality control. External QA-QC checks are performed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Lima, Peru (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited facility). A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Drill intervals with visible gold are assayed using metallic screening. Rock chip samples from outcrop/bedrock are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.

Qualified Persons

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., an independent qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Per: "Colin Padget"

Colin Padget

President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Company's recently completed financings and the Company's prospects. Forward-looking information can generally be identified by words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", or variations indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and reasonable assumptions but are subject to business, market, and economic risks, uncertainties, and contingencies that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including: general business and economic uncertainties; exploration results; mining industry risks; and other factors described in the Company's most recent annual management discussion and analysis. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, other factors may cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All material information on Founders Metals can be found at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/264937

SOURCE: Founders Metals Inc.