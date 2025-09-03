Anzeige
Geheime Uran-Aktie: Ist das der historische "New Deal"-Moment für amerikanischen Uransektor?
WKN: 865985 | ISIN: US0378331005 | Ticker-Symbol: APC
03.09.25 | 15:25
203,85 Euro
+3,31 % +6,53
03.09.2025 14:02 Uhr
CaseLuxury: Ultra Thin iPhone 17 Case for Sleek Protection Without Bulk

Latest iPhone 17 minimalist case design delivers full-coverage protection with a 0.02-inch slim profile

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / Case Luxury, the premium minimalist iPhone accessory brand, announced the launch of its Ultra Thin Case for the iPhone 17 lineup, delivering precision-crafted protection in a case that feels almost invisible. Designed for Apple's newest iPhone 17, Air, Pro, and Pro Max models, the Case Luxury Ultra Thin Case is just 0.02 inches thin - feels light in the hand without sacrificing durability.

iPhone 17 ultra thin case

iPhone 17 ultra thin case
iPhone 17 ultra thin case

Apple's iPhone 17 introduces fresh design refinements and slimmer form factors, creating a growing demand for cases that protect without hiding the device. Case Luxury meets that demand by blending minimalist case design with robust engineering, giving users a way to preserve the iPhone's original look while adding reliable day-to-day protection.

The product has already been recognized by major publications, including Cult of Mac, MacObserver, as well as lifestyle and tech outlets such as AppleWorld and MensGear, for its focus on combining style with functionality.

"People don't want to hide their iPhone design behind bulky cases. We built Case Luxury for those who value elegance, protection, and a natural feel in the hand," said Nathan Hale, VP of Operations at Case Luxury. "Our mission is to redefine how a phone case complements an iPhone - subtle, stylish, and practical."

The Ultra Slim Case is crafted with precision laser-cut openings, ensuring seamless access to ports, speakers, and cameras. Its matte finish enhances grip while resisting fingerprints, and the absence of branding aligns with the company's philosophy of letting the iPhone speak for itself. Despite its slim build, the case offers scratch resistance, edge-to-edge coverage, and reliable protection against everyday wear.

The Thinnest iPhone 17 Case from Case Luxury is already drawing attention from tech enthusiasts and design-conscious consumers who value a lightweight, luxury alternative to bulky protective cases. Case Luxury's growing reputation for premium materials and understated style positions the Ultra Thin iPhone 17 Case as a standout choice in the accessory market.

Availability: The Ultra Thin iPhone 17 Case is available now, exclusively at Case Luxury. Available for the iPhone 17, 17 Air, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max.

About Case Luxury: Founded with a passion for combining style and function, Case Luxury specializes in minimalist, ultra-thin cases designed for iPhone users who refuse to compromise. With attention to detail, premium materials, and a commitment to elegant design, Case Luxury continues to craft accessories that protect without distraction.

For more information, visit https://case.luxury

Contact Information

Nathan Hale
VP of Operations
support@case.luxury
3235225673

.

SOURCE: CaseLuxury



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/ultra-thin-iphone-17-case-for-sleek-protection-without-bulk-1066112

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.