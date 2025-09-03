Joshua B. Hyman M. D.: "Ozempi-Tuck": Dr. Joshua Hyman's Tummy Tuck Solution for Patients After Rapid Weight Loss

Sculpting New Confidence: Dr. Hyman's Tummy Tuck for GLP-1 Driven Weight Loss

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / With the popularity of weight-loss medications like Ozempic® and Wegovy® on the rise, a new trend is emerging in plastic surgery circles: the "Ozempi-tuck." Patients experiencing rapid weight loss are turning to board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Joshua Hyman for expert tummy tuck procedures to remove the loose, sagging skin left behind.

"Ozempi-Tuck" may sound playful, but the need is serious. Many individuals who achieve significant weight loss through GLP-1 medications are often surprised by the dramatic impact on their skin. Without the natural elasticity to bounce back, they're left with stretched skin that can impact confidence, comfort, and quality of life. In addition, there can be a decrease in the abdominal muscle strength and the quality of the muscle after these weight loss medications. Dr. Hyman has developed special techniques to tighten the muscles in these specific and unique cases for the best long-term results.

In other words, Ozempi-tuck is a modified abdominoplasty procedure that addresses the unique changes in body composition and reduced skin elasticity often observed in patients post-significant weight loss, focusing on sculpting the abdomen, eliminating excess skin, and achieving a firmer, more defined look while emphasizing safety and personalized aesthetic results.

Dr. Hyman, a double board-certified plastic surgeon with over two decades of experience in body contouring, is uniquely qualified to address these concerns. His personalized approach to abdominoplasty (tummy tuck surgery) not only removes excess skin but also tightens the abdominal muscles and restores a firmer, more contoured silhouette.

"Patients come in proud of their weight loss, but frustrated by the loose skin that remains. My goal is to help them complete that transformation, comfortably and safely," says Dr. Hyman. "The rise in demand for these post-weight-loss procedures is something we're prepared for."

What sets Dr. Hyman apart is his blend of surgical precision, aesthetic eye, and compassionate care. Located in the heart of Manhattan, his private AAAASF-accredited surgical suite offers patients a discreet, luxurious experience with comprehensive support from consultation to recovery.

As public awareness grows around the physical changes associated with rapid weight loss, Dr. Hyman continues to be a leading voice in helping patients feel confident in their skin, literally. Whether it's called an "Ozempi-Tuck," post-Ozempic tummy tuck, or simply a return to confidence, Dr. Hyman is at the forefront of this evolving landscape.

To learn more about tummy tuck surgery after significant weight loss or to schedule a private consultation, visit www.joshuabhymanmd.com/ and schedule a consultation today.

Media Contact:

Dr. Joshua B. Hyman, MD

742 Park Avenue

New York, NY 10021

(646) 798-1711

www.joshuabhymanmd.com







SOURCE: Joshua B. Hyman M. D.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/%22ozempi-tuck%22-dr.-joshua-hymans-tummy-tuck-solution-for-patients-afte-1067674