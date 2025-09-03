Anzeige
03.09.2025 14:02 Uhr
Viva Capital Funding, LLC: Viva Capital Funding Upsizes Investment-Grade Corporate Note to $30.5 Million

EL PASO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / Viva Capital Funding, LLC (Viva), a leading invoice factoring specialty finance company, announced the successful upsizing of their investment-grade corporate notes to $30.5 million. Since 2018, Viva has provided over $2B in capital to growing companies across a variety of industries throughout the U.S. Proceeds will be used by the Company to support additional growth of the business.

"We are pleased to have completed this note financing with a committed group of investors," said Viva's President, Greg DiDonna. "Their participation demonstrates belief in our business strategy and growth prospects, providing us with the resources needed to capitalize on the market opportunities ahead of us."

Michael Marshall, Director of Finance at Viva, added, "This funding represents a significant step forward in executing our long-term objectives. The capital will strengthen our balance sheet and provide the financial flexibility to make critical investments in our technology infrastructure and new lines of business."

Brean Capital, LLC served as the Company's exclusive financial advisor and sole placement agent in connection with the transaction.

About Viva Capital Funding, LLC:

Founded in 1999, Viva Capital Funding, LLC is a specialty finance company providing simple, fast and reliable financing solutions across a diverse range of industries throughout the United States. Headquartered in El Paso, TX, the Company offers factoring, reverse factoring and land banking services while maintaining the highest standard of performance, ethics and integrity. For additional information about the company, please visit: http://www.vivacf.net.

Contact Information

Armando Armendariz
Director of Business Development
factoring@vivacf.net
915-615-6664

SOURCE: Viva Capital Funding, LLC



https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/viva-capital-funding-upsizes-investment-grade-corporate-note-to-30.5-1067988

