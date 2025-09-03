Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2025) - HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the launch of USDT-margined futures grid trading, futures copy trading, and flexible Earn product for WLFI (World Liberty Financial).

HTX had opened trading for WLFI on September 1, becoming one of the first exchanges to list the token. The WLFI/USDT spot trading pair, the WLFI/USDT (10X) isolated margin trading pair, and WLFI/USDT perpetual futures are now available to users on HTX.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/264941

SOURCE: HTX