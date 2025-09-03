Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2025) - Homeland Uranium Corp. (TSXV: HLU) (OTCQB: HLUCF) (FSE: D3U) ("Homeland" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Brent Cook as a Strategic Advisor of the Company, effective September 1, 2025.

Brent Cook is the founder and senior advisor of Exploration Insights. As a seasoned geologist, Brent's knowledge spans all areas of the mining business, from the conceptual stage through to detailed technical and financial modeling related to mine development and production. He has worked in over 60 countries and in virtually all geological environments, analyzing and providing commentary on proposed mine sites.

Brent is an independent exploration analyst with over 30 years of experience in both property economics and geology evaluations. He received a BSc in Geology from Utah State University in 1978. During his independent consulting service, he has provided advice and analysis to several funds and companies, including Global Resource Investments, Ltd; Rick Rule, General Partner Expo 1999, 2000 Funds; AMEC (MRDI); Mount Isa Mines; Kennecott Mining; Rio Tinto Mining; Barrick Gold (Homestake); Meridian Gold Corp/Yamana; Freeport McMoran (Cyprus-Amax); and Newmont Mining (Santa Fe). From 1997 to 2002, Brent was senior mining analyst for Rick Rule at Global Resource Investments (now Sprott-Global) and General Partner Expo 1999, 2000 Funds. Early in his career, Mr. Cook was involved in uranium exploration throughout the Colorado Plateau and subsequently evaluated uranium projects in Canada, Australia and Africa.

Roger Lemaitre, President & CEO, stated, "I am thrilled that Mr. Cook has agreed to join Homeland as a Strategic Advisor. There are very few people in our industry that have such vast experience and impressive skills spanning both the technical and financial sectors. His welcome addition will make an already formidable Homeland team even stronger."

Homeland has awarded 200,000 Options to a newly appointed advisor of the Company. Each Option entitles the recipient to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") at an exercise price per Common Shares of $0.43 for a period of five years from the Grant Date expiring on September 1, 2030. One quarter of the Options awarded vested immediately on the Grant Date, with the remaining Options vesting as to one quarter on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the Grant Date.

About Homeland Uranium Corp.

Homeland is a mineral exploration company focused on becoming a premier US-focused and resource-bearing uranium explorer and developer. The Company is the 100% owner of the Coyote Basin and Red Wash uranium projects in northwestern Colorado.

