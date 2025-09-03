Finland-based Lumon has integrated balcony PV modules into a glass parapet, maintaining the facade's appearance without visible technical components. The first project using the product has already been completed in Finland.From pv magazine Germany Balcony modules for parapet installation are already well known. Finnish glazing specialist Lumon is taking a step further. With its eRailing system, the glass parapet itself becomes a PV system. The solution transforms the glass wall, attached to the balcony as fall protection, into a power generator. According to the manufacturer, the PV modules ...

