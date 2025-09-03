Following the Successful Introduction in the European Union, SRS Acquiom Now Introduces Technology Enabled Suite of Payments Administration and Escrow Services for M&A Transactions in the United Kingdom

SRS Acquiom, which provides a comprehensive platform to help manage merger and acquisition transactions and bilateral and syndicated loan facilities, today announced it has been authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom ("UK") to provide payment services and the launch of its payments business in the UK. This marks a significant milestone in SRS Acquiom's international growth strategy, bringing its comprehensive suite of M&A services, including payments administration and escrow agent services, alongside professional shareholder representation, to deal parties in one of Europe's most active M&A regions.

This strategic expansion follows the successful introduction of SRS Acquiom's M&A business in the European Union earlier this year. SRS Acquiom's London office, located in the City of London, is also home to its European Loan Agency team and will serve as the regional hub for its M&A business in the U.K.

"Following our broader international expansion over the past year, we are seeing strong momentum across both our M&A and Loan Agency businesses, as demand for innovative, end-to-end deal management solutions continues to accelerate across the region," said Caspar Huith, Managing Director, Europe, at SRS Acquiom. "The introduction of our M&A services in the UK is a key step in the strategic expansion of our business into one of the major global centers for M&A. As part of this expansion, we will continue to grow our on-the-ground team in London. The UK M&A market remains active, and we are committed to delivering high-touch service, local expertise, and differentiated solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients."

The UK launch follows several other strategic growth initiatives SRS Acquiom has executed this past year, including the launch of the Company's Loan Agency business in Europe and the launch of its M&A business in the EU. Today, the Company has more than 300 professionals across offices in London, Amsterdam and the United States.

Since 2007, SRS Acquiom has supported more than 10,000 transactions globally and has worked with 100% of the top global law firms, 84% of the top global venture capital funds, and 88% of the top global private equity houses. Its comprehensive suite of tech-enabled solutions includes the industry's leading online M&A payments administration platform with FX capabilities in over 130 currencies, digital solicitation tools, and the proprietary Deal Dashboard, alongside escrow agent services and first-to-market Professional Shareholder Representation.

About SRS Acquiom

SRS Acquiom delivers the smartest way to run a deal with solutions that reduce the administrative burden throughout the entire deal lifecycle. Our services include payments administration and escrow agent services, online document solicitation and reporting, professional shareholder representation, and virtual data rooms. For loan and credit transactions, we provide independent administrative, collateral, and sub-agent services. Since 2007, we have helped sophisticated deal parties reduce administrative drag, so they can focus on what they do best.

