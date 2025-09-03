Transition brings company closer to physicians and accelerates innovation for complex PCI; direct product availability to begin immediately.

Interventional Medical Device Solutions (IMDS), a global leader in precision-engineered tools for complex PCI, CHIP, and CTO procedures, today announced the launch of its direct commercial organization in the United States. To lead this expansion, IMDS has appointed veteran cardiovascular executive Jason Bottiglieri as President, IMDS U.S.

"Direct engagement with physicians is at the heart of what makes IMDS unique," said Jason Bottiglieri, President, IMDS U.S. "This transition reflects our commitment to greater speed, closer alignment at the point of care, and a U.S. team fully dedicated to supporting operators in complex PCI."

"Jason's depth of experience and proven leadership in cardiovascular medtech make him the right person to lead IMDS U.S. at this pivotal moment," said Edwin Schulting, CEO of IMDS. "For more than 15 years, IMDS has worked alongside physicians to develop purpose-built PCI tools recognized for their precision and deliverability. Moving to a direct model ensures we serve physicians more directly, more responsively, and with total focus."

A direct model built for complex coronary care

IMDS products previously distributed in the U.S. through Biotronik will now be available directly from IMDS, supported by a U.S.-based commercial infrastructure and dedicated service teams. Customers can expect:

Uninterrupted availability with a fully stocked U.S. warehouse

High-touch, high-skill support from a team focused exclusively on complex coronary procedures

Streamlined onboarding and simplified processes to keep care moving at the speed of the cath lab

As part of the U.S. launch, IMDS will provide physicians full access to its portfolio of FDA-cleared PCI catheters, including TrapIT, Recross, NHancerRX, MicroRX, and ShapeIT

U.S. hospitals and providers can visit simplify-pci.com to set up their account and download the Vendor Onboarding Packet. For questions, contact sales.us@imds.nl or call 1-888-920-4637.

About IMDS

Interventional Medical Device Solutions (IMDS) designs and manufactures precision-engineered solutions for complex PCI, CHIP, and CTO procedures. Developed in close collaboration with physicians, IMDS tools are recognized for their precision, deliverability, and quality engineering-bringing confidence to the most challenging coronary interventions. Learn more at simplify-pci.com.

Trademarks: TrapIT, Recross, NHancerRX, MicroRX, and ShapeIT are registered trademarks of IMDS. Simplify PCI is a trademark of IMDS. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250903234731/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Jason Bottiglieri, President

IMDS U.S.

jbottiglieri@imds.nl

Global Website

www.imds.nl

Customer Inquiries (U.S.)

sales.us@imds.nl 1-888-920-4637