Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced its participation as a premium sponsor at the upcoming European Congress of Pathology (ECP) 2025, taking place in Vienna, Austria, from September 6-10, 2025. Agilent will spotlight the European launch of its newly expanded Dako Omnis Family of instruments.

The Dako Omnis familyincluding the Dako Omnis 110, 165, and 165 Duo models, is built to provide flexibility, consistency, and efficiency across labs of all sizes. Designed to meet the evolving needs of modern pathology labs, these instruments, are backed up by Agilent's dedicated service and support teams to help ensure reliable operations and confident diagnoses.

"Our presence at ECP 2025 underscores Agilent's dedication to supporting diagnostic excellence," said Majken Nielsen, associate vice president of Marketing and Product Management, Clinical Diagnostics Division at Agilent. "The launch of the Dako Omnis family is a direct response to the challenges that labs face today. It marks a significant milestone in Agilent's commitment to delivering scalable, high-performance diagnostic solutions that empower labs to meet increasing demands with confidence."

As a premium sponsor, visitors to the Agilent booth will have the opportunity to:

See a live demo of the Dako Omnis family

Engage with Agilent experts during "Meet the Experts" sessions

Attend educational symposia: Sunday, 7 th September: Evening Symposium "Importance of the Quality of Stain, Optimized Workflow, and a Modern Digital Ecosystem Tuesday, 9 th September: Lunch Symposium " From Biopsy to Bedside: Integrating Diagnosis, Treatment, and Quality in Gastric Cancer

Explore Agilent's end-to-end Digital Pathology solutions

Participate in PD-L1 CPS scoring sessions at the Educational Corner

To see these innovations and more, visit Agilent at ECP 2025 in Vienna, at booth #18.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent's full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.51 billion in fiscal year 2024 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook

