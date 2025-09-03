GeoComply's latest round of testing with Kingsmead Security results in an outstanding 99.1% VPN detection rate and 0% false positive rate.

GeoComply Solutions Inc. ("GeoComply"), a leading provider of cutting-edge anti-fraud and geolocation solutions, today announced that Kingsmead Security Ltd ("Kingsmead Security"), an independent consultancy specializing in content security for the TV and film industry, has completed its latest round of testing for GeoGuard. Boasting a regularly updated database of over 370 million IP addresses, GeoGuard delivers industry-leading VPN detection, designed to enhance security and prevent fraud by verifying a user's true location and identifying spoofing attempts. We are pleased to announce that our latest VPN detection rate hit an outstanding 99.1%, scoring a perfect 0% false positive rate. GeoGuard further demonstrated a 99.8% accuracy rate across all streaming use cases and a 99.9% accuracy rate for all other fraud use cases.

In today's digital and regulatory landscape, the need for robust verification and VPN detection has never been more critical. With new legislation, such as the Online Safety Act in the UK, and similar laws in other countries around the world, the demand for VPNs to circumvent these regulations has spiked, with 1.75 billion people using VPNs worldwide according to Forbes. The need to mitigate their associated risk is now more important than ever.

GeoComply's rigorous testing with Kingsmead Security Ltd and unwavering commitment to driving excellence extends far beyond protecting media rights and securing content it's a critical tool leveraged by financial services, e-commerce, airlines, and social media to ensure the safety of vulnerable people, stop online crime and uphold the integrity of the law.

GeoGuard is trusted by industry-leading media and entertainment brands, including BBC, ITV, beIN Sports, DAZN, Amazon Prime Video and more. With the ability to detect 99.1% of anonymisers and 99.9% of fraud use cases, GeoGuard helps businesses detect fraud, fight piracy and raise their compliance bar. More specifically, GeoGuard delivers superior capabilities that:

Uphold rights owners requirements : GeoGuard helps protect content exclusivity whilst upholding license requirements by accurately detecting unauthorized access through IP spoofing.

: GeoGuard helps protect content exclusivity whilst upholding license requirements by accurately detecting unauthorized access through IP spoofing. Block pirate viewers : GeoGuard is pre-integrated with leading content delivery networks (CDNs) including Akamai and Amazon CloudFront, enabling digital platforms to simply "turn on" VPN and proxy detection to stop fraud and cut piracy for live streaming.

: GeoGuard is pre-integrated with leading content delivery networks (CDNs) including Akamai and Amazon CloudFront, enabling digital platforms to simply "turn on" VPN and proxy detection to stop fraud and cut piracy for live streaming. Reduce infrastructure costs and boost performance : Geo-piracy eats up valuable computing resources. GeoGuard blocks fraudsters, freeing up infrastructure for honest users.

: Geo-piracy eats up valuable computing resources. GeoGuard blocks fraudsters, freeing up infrastructure for honest users. Support interactive platforms with compliance obligations: As popular websites face increasingly complex age verification requirements in a number of jurisdictions, it's critical that these platforms take steps to prevent minors from engaging in VPN-based regulatory circumvention by effectively detecting such traffic and ensuring regulations are adhered to.

As popular websites face increasingly complex age verification requirements in a number of jurisdictions, it's critical that these platforms take steps to prevent minors from engaging in VPN-based regulatory circumvention by effectively detecting such traffic and ensuring regulations are adhered to. Real-time intelligence and insights: GeoGuard delivers industry-leading VPN detection accuracy through sophisticated real-time monitoring and intelligent signal analysis. Our proprietary technology continuously analyzes device network patterns, geolocation indicators, and behavioral signals to maintain a comprehensive, constantly-updated detection database.

James Clark, GeoComply General Manager, Media Entertainment, said: "The great results from our recent audit by Kingsmead are a powerful validation of GeoGuard's accuracy. This achievement proves that our team's dedication to precision has paid off. However, the real success lies in the confidence our incredible customers have in us. Their trust is the ultimate metric and the true measure of our success. We're honoured to support streaming platforms all over the world, from the biggest brands in the industry, to the various small and medium-sized platforms.

"In a rapidly evolving landscape of online piracy and fraud, precision is everything. These latest results are a testament to our ongoing commitment to innovation. They demonstrate that GeoGuard provides the superior accuracy needed to enforce content rights and maintain a seamless experience for legitimate viewers all while effectively blocking those who seek to exploit the system."

Brian Paxton, Kingsmead Security Managing Director, said: "VPN usage continues to grow and is commonly used to access streaming services outside their operational regions. For streaming operators who must comply with legal and content licensing requirements, GeoGuard has proven to be an effective solution for the detection of VPN services."

To learn more about GeoGuard and how the technology is helping media and entertainment businesses, please visit: www.geocomply.com.

About GeoComply Solutions Inc.

GeoComply provides fraud prevention and cybersecurity solutions that detect location fraud and help verify a user's true digital identity. Trusted by leading brands and regulators for the past 10 years, the company's geolocation solutions are installed on over 400 million devices and analyze billions of transactions every month. Our award-winning products are based on the technologies developed for the highly regulated and complex US online gaming and sports betting market. Beyond iGaming, GeoComply provides geolocation fraud detection solutions for streaming video broadcasters and the online banking, payments and cryptocurrency industries, building an impressive list of customers, including BBC, ITV, beIN Sports, DAZN, Amazon Prime Video and more.

About Kingsmead Security Ltd

Kingsmead Security Ltd is an independent content security consultancy specializing in the TV and film industry. They provide support to content owners, service providers, and technology vendors in protecting premium content across various platforms including satellite, cable, IPTV, and OTT. The company's team of consultants have extensive experience in the field, working closely with major Hollywood studios to ensure their services meet industry standards.

