eBay Inc.: eBay Celebrates 30 Years of Creating Economic Opportunity for All as it Reinvents the Future of Ecommerce

eBay Opens Nasdaq with Bell Ringing Ceremony and Launches Immersive '95 Experience in

New York City

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- eBay, Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY), a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers around the world, today celebrates three decades of ecommerce success. Since its founding in 1995, eBay has shaped the way enthusiasts participate in the circular economy, empowering entrepreneurs and creating economic opportunity for millions.

"eBay's 30th anniversary is an important milestone we share with our global community of buyers and sellers, who've been with us every step of the way," said Jamie Iannone, Chief Executive Officer at eBay. "Looking ahead, we'll continue to leverage innovation and AI to make eBay simpler and more trusted, while building a stronger marketplace for the decades to come."

To mark its 30th anniversary milestone, eBay is hosting a series of special events in New York City to honor the buyers and sellers who have shaped its journey since 1995.

Celebration atNasdaq: Today, eBay CEO Jamie Iannone and company executives will ring the opening bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite. The moment reflects eBay's impact on global commerce and its continued innovation designed to better serve small businesses, entrepreneurs and enthusiasts around the world.

Today, eBay CEO Jamie Iannone and company executives will ring the opening bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite. The moment reflects eBay's impact on global commerce and its continued innovation designed to better serve small businesses, entrepreneurs and enthusiasts around the world. Immersive '95 Shop: Complementing the ceremony, eBay is launching an immersive retail experience - the '95 Shop - a tribute to the iconic trends and items from its founding year. The activation is where 90s nostalgia meets three decades of recommerce innovation. It features a "Greatest Hits" auction across Fashion, Collectibles, and Motors, a series of eBay Lives from leading sellers, and more immersive experiences. Located at 45 Grand St. in New York City, the shop will open on Sept. 4 for one day only.

AI-Powered Innovation At Scale

eBay's global scale, category expertise, and unparalleled breadth of inventory enable the company to deliver personalized, scalable, and magical experiences for its customers worldwide.

By combining sought-after inventory in focus categories, such as Collectibles, Fashion, and Motors, with innovative tools and strategies, eBay continues to expand its role as a trusted marketplace for sellers and buyers. AI helps in this mission by enhancing discovery, trust, and engagement: to date, eBay has enabled more than 10 million sellers to generate well over 200 million listings with AI tools. Internally, AI-powered services help streamline workflows, unlock deeper insights, and foster creativity, ultimately allowing employees to focus on higher-value activities.

Beyond AI, eBay is reimagining ecommerce through innovations like eBay Live, a dynamic shopping experience that continues to scale with strong seller adoption and growing buyer engagement. Together, these initiatives drive eBay's ability to build on its category strengths, technological capabilities, and community of sellers to shape the future of ecommerce.

From vintage collectibles and pre-loved fashion to one-of-a-kind treasures, eBay has built one of the most dynamic and trusted marketplaces in the world, enabling customers all over the world to buy and sell with ease. As the company looks to the future, it remains committed to building communities, harnessing new technologies and reinventing the future of ecommerce. For a timeline of eBay's historical moments, visit Our History .

Forward-Looking Statements

