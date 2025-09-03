Anzeige
WKN: A2H6NG | ISIN: US30258N1054 | Ticker-Symbol: 5PN
Frankfurt
03.09.25 | 08:01
1,575 Euro
-0,94 % -0,015
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FAT BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FAT BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5751,66515:30
0,0000,00015:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.09.2025 12:06 Uhr
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FAT Brands Inc. Announces Return of Andrew Wiederhorn to Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Wiederhorn will continue serving as Chairman of the Board while re-assuming day-to-day leadership as Chief Executive Officer

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., (NASDAQ: FAT), parent company of Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Round Table Pizza, and 15 other restaurant concepts, today announces the return of Andrew (Andy) Wiederhorn as Chief Executive Officer. Effective today, Ken Kuick will be exclusively focused on his roles as Chief Financial Officer of FAT Brands and Twin Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNP), and Taylor Wiederhorn will continue to serve as Chief Development Officer.

"I am grateful to both Ken and Taylor for their time as Co-CEO's where they were instrumental in accelerating growth across our portfolio of brands," said Andy Wiederhorn, CEO and Chairman of FAT Brands Inc. "I am thrilled to step back into the CEO role, building on our momentum and delivering on our strategic priorities-organic expansion, targeted acquisitions, increasing our manufacturing facility's capacity and focusing on our balance sheet-to reinforce our position as a global leader in the restaurant industry."

For more information on FAT Brands, visit www.fatbrands.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit fatbrands.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands
emandzik@fatbrands.com
860-212-6509


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.