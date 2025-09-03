McEwen Inc.: New High-Grade Gold Zone at Windfall Project

TORONTO, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McEwen Inc. (NYSE/TSX: MUX) is pleased to announce encouraging results from its 2025 drilling program at the Windfall Project, located on the Eureka Property in Nevada, some 32 miles (50 kilometers) from our Gold Bar Mine.

Key Results1

Drill hole WF033 hit a new high-grade zone containing:

8.1 g/t ( 0.24 oz/T ) gold over 8.7 meters (28.4 ft) , including 50.3 g/t ( 1.47 oz/T ) gold, 782 g/t ( 22.83 oz/T ) silver, 15% lead, 2.5% zinc over 1.3 meters ( 4.2 ft )

(62.5 g/t ( 1.82 oz/T ) gold equivalent ) (2)

containing:

Other strong results include: 2.0 g/t ( 0.06 oz/T ) gold over 38.3 meters ( 125.5 ft ) (WF032) 1.2 g/t ( 0.04 oz/T ) gold over 17.1 meters ( 56.0 ft ) (WF031) 1.2 g/t ( 0.04 oz/T ) gold over 10.1 meters ( 33.3 ft ) (WF030)



Note 1 - Grades presented above are rounded; values with additional decimals are reported in the Appendix.

Note 2 - Gold equivalent (Au Eq.) uses price assumptions of $3,365/oz Au, $38/oz Ag, $0.85/lb Pb, and $1.25/lb Zn

These results confirm continuous gold mineralization in the main Windfall Fault Zone and reveal a brand-new fault zone in its footwall, with high grades of gold, silver, and base metals.

Why It Matters

This high-grade discovery is exciting, and its significance will be determined by additional drilling.

is exciting, and its significance will be determined by additional drilling. The new zone has similarities to mineralization at i-80 Gold's Ruby Hill Mine , which has already produced 1.4 million ounces of gold .

, which has already produced . Because the Windfall area sits on private land, permitting could be faster than usual.





McEwen's Drilling Goals at Windfall Project - Next Steps for 2025

Publish a resource estimate by year-end. Test extensions of the mineralization at depth and along strike. Collect samples for metallurgical testing. Explore new targets near the project.

A detailed drill results table, geological discussion, supporting figures (location map, drill map, cross section) and photo of the high-grade core are provided in the Appendix to this press release, following the Investor Relations and Social Media section.

About McEwen Inc.

McEwen provides shareholders with exposure to gold, silver, and copper through operations in the USA, Canada, and Argentina, as well as its flagship Los Azules copper project in Argentina. Los Azules is advancing toward becoming one of the world's first regenerative copper mines and carbon-neutral by 2038 and has the potential to rank among the 25 largest copper mines globally.

Chairman and Chief Owner Rob McEwen has invested over US$200 million personally and takes a salary of $1 per year, aligning his interests with shareholders.

McEwen trades on both the NYSE and TSX under the ticker MUX.

Technical Disclosure

Prepared under the supervision of Robert Kastelic, CPG, Exploration Manager in Nevada for McEwen Inc. and Qualified Person (QP) under SEC S-K 1300 and NI 43-101.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, including "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements and information expressed, as at the date of this news release, McEwen Inc.'s (the "Company") estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations or beliefs as to future events and results. Forward-looking statements and information are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies, and there can be no assurance that such statements and information will prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements and information. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results or future events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in the market price of precious metals, mining industry risks, political, economic, social and security risks associated with foreign operations, the ability of the Company to receive or receive in a timely manner permits or other approvals required in connection with operations, risks associated with the construction of mining operations and commencement of production and the projected costs thereof, risks related to litigation, the state of the capital markets, environmental risks and hazards, uncertainty as to calculation of mineral resources and reserves, foreign exchange volatility, foreign exchange controls, foreign currency risk, and other risks. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information included herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to reissue or update forward-looking statements or information as a result of new information or events after the date hereof except as may be required by law. See McEwen Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, under the caption "Risk Factors", for additional information on risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to the forward-looking statements and information regarding the Company. All forward-looking statements and information made in this news release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

The NYSE and TSX have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release, which has been prepared by the management of McEwen.

Want News Fast?

Subscribe to our email list by clicking here:

https://www.mcewenmining.com/contact-us/section=followUs

and receive news as it happens!!

WEB SITE SOCIAL MEDIA www.mcewenmining.com McEwen

Facebook: facebook.com/mceweninc LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/mceweninc CONTACT INFORMATION X: X.com/mceweninc 150 King Street West Instagram: instagram.com/mceweninc Suite 2800, PO Box 24 Toronto, ON, Canada McEwen Copper

Facebook: facebook.com/ mcewencopper M5H 1J9 LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/mcewencopper X: X.com/mcewencopper Relationship with Investors: Instagram: instagram.com/mcewencopper (866)-441-0690 - Toll free line (647)-258-0395 Rob McEwen

Facebook: facebook.com/mcewenrob Mihaela Iancu ext. 320 LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/robert-mcewen-646ab24 info@mcewenmining.com X: X.com/robmcewenmux



Appendix - Technical Information

The information in this appendix is provided for technical readers and analysts.

Assay Highlights



WF033:

0.95 g/t (0.028 oz/T) Au over 22.8 m (74.7 ft) from 58.6 m (192.3 ft), and

8.08 g/t (0.236 oz/T) Au over 8.7 m (28.4 ft) from 139.6 m (458 ft), including

50.32 g/t (1.469 oz/T) Au, 782 g/t Ag, 15% Pb, 2.5% Zn over 1.3 m (4.2 ft)

(62.47 g/t (1.824 oz/T) Au Eq.)*



WF032: 2.00 g/t (0.058 oz/T) Au over 38.3 m (125.5 ft) from 50.9 m (167 ft). WF031: 1.20 g/t (0.035 oz/T) Au over 17.1 m (56.0 ft) from 99 m (324.8 ft). WF030: 1.19 g/t (0.035 oz/T) Au over 10.1 m (33.3 ft) from 70.4 m (231 ft).

*Au Eq. uses price assumptions of $3,365/oz Au, $38/oz Ag, $0.85/lb Pb, and $1.25/lb Zn

Geological Setting

Gold mineralization is hosted in the Windfall Fault Zone within silicified and decalcified breccia in dolomite of the Hamburg Formation.

within silicified and decalcified breccia in dolomite of the Hamburg Formation. A newly discovered fault 50 m east of Windfall contains high-grade gold, silver, lead, and zinc in carbonate replacement deposit (CRD)-style mineralization.

50 m east of Windfall contains in carbonate replacement deposit (CRD)-style mineralization. The combination of CRD- and Carlin-style mineralization suggests strong potential for additional high-grade discoveries.





Metallurgical & Permitting Notes

Four PQ-sized (85 mm / 3.35 in) holes were drilled for metallurgical testing and continuity analysis.

Oxidized gold mineralization demonstrated strong cyanide recovery (CN ratios above 60% are considered favorable for heap leach processing).

(CN ratios above 60% are considered favorable for heap leach processing). The Windfall area sits on patented claims, which could reduce permitting timelines.





Table 1: Initial drill assay results from the 2025 drilling program at the Windfall Project

Drill Hole From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Au

(g/t) From

(ft) To

(ft) Length

(ft) Au

(oz/T) CN Ratio

% WF030 70.4 80.6 10.1 1.19 231 264.3 33.3 0.035 69.0% incl 70.9 72.6 1.7 5.39 232.6 238.3 5.7 0.157 83.9% and 87.3 93.9 6.6 3.24 286.4 308 21.6 0.094 85.8% incl 87.3 91.3 4.0 3.28 286.4 299.5 13.1 0.096 85.7% and 124.4 144.5 20.1 0.34 408 474.1 66.1 0.010 59.2% and 163.1 169.8 6.7 0.84 535.2 557.1 21.9 0.025 71.6% incl 164.5 167.0 2.5 1.62 539.8 548 8.2 0.047 72.9% WF031 99.0 116.1 17.1 1.20 324.8 380.8 56.0 0.035 72.0% incl 100.6 103.5 2.9 3.45 330 339.6 9.6 0.101 80.5% WF032 50.9 89.2 38.3 2.00 167 292.5 125.5 0.058 76.5% incl 56.5 61.9 5.4 6.05 185.3 203 17.7 0.177 80.6% WF033 58.6 81.4 22.8 0.95 192.3 267 74.7 0.028 88.7% incl 60.0 63.4 3.4 1.68 197 208 11.0 0.049 83.0% incl 71.0 74.1 3.0 1.71 233 243 10.0 0.050 87.4% and 139.6 148.3 8.7 8.08 458 486.4 28.4 0.236 93.7% incl 143.4 145.7 2.3 29.70 470.5 478 7.5 0.867 99.0% incl 143.8 145.1 1.3 50.32 471.8 476 4.2 1.469 75.0% Au Eq. 143.8 145.1 1.3 62.47 471.8 476 4.2 1.824 Conversions from imperial units to metric may not sum due to rounding.

Figures

Figure 1: Map of Eureka Property showing Windfall, Lookout Mountain, and Ruby Hill Mine





Figure 2: Windfall drill map with intercept highlights





Figure 3: Cross-section of WF033 showing CRD- and Carlin-style mineralization





Figure 4: PQ drill core photo from WF033 high-grade interval





Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b146881-4f9a-4496-97c4-5cbea8e1f42d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ffb10b2e-557f-451a-8ede-65370144699f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80f2f4eb-598e-4f81-bcfc-55b801684a26

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3aa4a67f-434b-4866-a88e-42d0e99f7317