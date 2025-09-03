Anzeige
Geheche Uran-Aktie: Ist das der historische "New Deal"-Moment für amerikanischen Uransektor?
03.09.2025 14:10 Uhr
UBiqube (Ireland) Limited: UBiqube Supercharges SASE Delivery with Launch of the SASE OpsLab Automation Marketplace

Catalog of prepackaged SASE deployment and migration use cases gives customers, resellers, and vendors a faster service implementation path.

DUBLIN, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UBiqube, the global leader in multi-domain IT infrastructure orchestration and automation, today unveiled SASE OpsLab, a marketplace for SecOps automation solutions that disrupts the way SASE is delivered and operated.

SASE has become the cybersecurity consumption model of choice for corporations, yet its PoP based delivery model burdens their IT staff with time consuming and error prone tunnel configuration tasks. According to Hughes' 2025 Secure Network Access Report, 48% of organizations cite integrating with legacy infrastructure as their biggest challenge, with 39% facing challenges managing multiple vendors while ensuring interoperability. Together, these factors slow service activation, increase operational risk, and erode the very agility SASE promises to deliver.

SASE OpsLab eliminates these hidden SecOps pain points with its extensive marketplace of prepackaged automation kits designed to streamline PoP tunneling, SASE migration, CPE upgrades, and more.

"The explosive growth in SASE service adoption requires that every step in the delivery process is geared for scale. After an extensive customer survey, it became very clear to us that the industry needed a serious SecOps automation upgrade," said Nabil Souli, CEO of UBiqube. "With the launch of SASE OpsLab, we are redefining how SASE gets delivered, freeing up engineering hours from non-cybersecurity tasks for them to focus on maximizing their SASE return by keeping their IT safe."

To learn more about how SASE OpsLab's automation-first approach defeats operational complexity in SASE, visit: www.sase-opslab.comor https://www.ubiqube.com/

About UBiqube

UBiqube is a global leader in IT and cloud infrastructure automation, enabling organizations to design, deploy, and operate complex, multi-vendor environments at scale. With its proven automation stack and expertise in multi-domain orchestration, UBiqube empowers service providers, enterprises, and channel partners to radically simplify operations, accelerate service delivery, and unlock innovation across networking and security.

Media Contact

Gabrielle Small
ghs@ubiqube.com


