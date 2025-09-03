OTC Markets Group Welcomes Bonvenu Bancorp, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Bonvenu Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: BBNA), the holding company for Bonvenu Bank, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Bonvenu Bancorp, Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCID® Basic Market.

Bonvenu Bancorp, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "BBNA." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for community banks in the U.S. public markets. The OTCQX Market enables banks to maximize the value of being a public company by providing transparent trading and easy access to company information for shareholders. To qualify for OTCQX, community banks must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"Joining the OTCQX Market is an exciting step forward for Bonvenu Bank. As a community-focused bank, we're committed to transparency and giving investors the information they need to make confident investment decisions. This partnership helps us grow our presence in the US market while continuing to provide personalized service to the communities we serve."

-Jason D. Smith, President/CEO of Bonvenu Bank

DA Davidson acted as the company's OTCQX corporate broker.

About Bonvenu Bancorp, Inc.

Bonvenu Bank is a community bank in Louisiana and has been a leading financial partner for businesses and individuals for 40 years. Bonvenu Bank, with assets of more than $1.5 billion, has 14 full-service branches throughout Louisiana including its headquarters in Bossier City. Committed to a better banking experience while helping our communities grow and thrive.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID Basic Market and Pink Limited Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com