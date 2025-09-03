Base Carbon Inc.: Base Carbon Announces India ARR Project Expansion Options

TORONTO, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Base Carbon Inc. (Cboe CA: BCBN) (OTCQX: BCBNF) with operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Base Carbon Capital Partners Corp. ("BCCPC", together, with affiliates, "Base Carbon", or the "Company"), is pleased to announce it has acquired additional expansion options for its India Afforestation, Reforestation and Revegetation Project.

Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce it will host an investor town hall on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Options to Expand the India Afforestation, Reforestation, and Revegetation (ARR) Project

The Company, through BCCPC, has been granted two contractual options to expand the India ARR Project at no additional cost to the Company. In securing the additional options, the Company modified its previously committed payment schedule to further align capital commitments with operational timing within the project. Each option allows BCCPC to expand the project by funding the planting of 10 million additional projects trees (a combined total of 20 million additional trees) and to purchase all associated carbon credits on substantially similar economic terms as the initial project. The expansion options remain exercisable over the full 20-year duration of the current project life. The project expansion options are in addition to, and a further strengthening of, BCCPC's existing right of first refusal relating to any extension or expansion of the current project initiated by the Company's project development partner, Value Network Ventures Pte. Ltd. ("VNV").

"VNV continues to demonstrate high-quality work and reliability as a project partner, and we are excited to be expanding our collaboration through these new opportunities to grow the project. We believe that the ability to expand existing carbon credit generating projects, at the right time, can strategically reduce risk through re-investment into known and proven projects with experienced project partners, while also enhancing the expected project returns for our shareholders," said Michael Costa, CEO of Base Carbon. "Our current investment in the India ARR Project reflects our ongoing focus on high-quality carbon removals and the associated expansion options reflect our commitment to a multi-faceted approach to growth within our business."

The Company, through BCCPC, previously entered into an agreement with VNV to facilitate the development of the India ARR Project, a nature-based carbon removal project, focused on the afforestation and reforestation of degraded rural farmlands in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Full planting of 6.5 million trees was completed as of year-ended December 31, 2024, and the project has now been submitted to carbon credit registry Verra for validation and can be found under project ID#4892 on Verra's website. Base Carbon expects the first issuance of carbon credits associated with the India ARR project to occur in the first half of 2026.

As of today, BCCPC has deployed approximately US$6.7 million of US$13.6 million committed to the initial project. Of the remaining capital deployments, approximately US$6.0 million is considered to be maintenance capital of which approximately US$4.0 million is expected to be funded through the initial sales of carbon credits generated by the project.

The India ARR Project has been designed around the needs of local farming communities, with a high-level of community-centric stakeholder engagement, ownership, input and feedback, and is expected to have a significant positive impact locally. As selected through the community engagement process, the project plan involves the planting of over 16 different species of trees primarily on smallholder lands of five hectares or less, including a variety of native and naturalized tree species, such as Citrus and Guava, as well as medicinal and culturally significant trees, such as Mahua trees. Fruits and nuts produced by trees will be available to the participating individuals and communities, providing food security and incremental and diversified income-generating opportunities for families.

Investor Town Hall

The management team will provide a business update and respond to investor questions via Zoom Webinar. Registration instructions are published below. The Company invites current and prospective shareholders to attend this business update call and Q&A session.

DATE: Tuesday, September 30th, 2025

TIME: 11:00 a.m. EDT

LOCATION: Zoom Webinar. To receive the meeting link and passcode, please register here.

QUESTIONS: Please submit questions ahead of time to: investorrelations@basecarbon.com.

About Base Carbon

Base Carbon is a financier of projects involved primarily in the global voluntary carbon markets. We endeavor to be the preferred carbon project partner in providing capital and management resources to carbon removal and abatement projects globally and, where appropriate, will utilize technologies within the evolving environmental industries to enhance efficiencies, commercial credibility, and trading transparency. For more information, please visit www.basecarbon.com.

