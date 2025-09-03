London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2025) - IN-VR announces the Libya-Africa International Gas Forum 2025 (LAIGF 2025), officially endorsed by the Libyan Ministry of Oil and Gas, the National Oil Corporation (NOC), and the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF). Taking place on 6-7 December 2025 in Rixos Al Nasr International Conference Centre, Tripoli, Libya.

The event will host ministers, NOC leaders, international oil companies, investors, EPCs, and energy service providers for two days of strategic dialogue, project showcases, and high-value networking.

S&P Global Commodity Insights, the leading independent provider of information, data, analysis, benchmark prices and workflow solutions for commodities and energy transition markets, will serve as the Strategic Knowledge Partner for the event, leveraging its research, insights and expertise to support the conference program.

The summit's agenda will explore a wide range of vital industry topics, including the mobilisation of funding for strategic oil and gas projects, the expansion of infrastructure to enhance regional connectivity and operational resilience, the boosting of gas production capacity and readiness for export, the integration of advanced technologies to drive efficiency and innovation, the unlocking of new discoveries through accelerated exploration and basin development, and the strengthening of local content frameworks alongside robust ESG compliance across the energy value chain.

This high-level forum takes place at a moment of growing urgency and unprecedented opportunity for African gas producers. As global energy markets seek secure, diversified, and long-term supply, Africa must step forward as a united, resilient, and attractive energy supplier. LAIGF 2025 provides a critical platform for regional coordination, strategic dialogue, and commercial engagement, empowering African nations to shape their shared gas future.

With its strategic location, existing infrastructure, and renewed commitment to regional integration, Africa is uniquely positioned to support the scale-up and export of African gas to global markets. IN-VR is proud to organize this pivotal gathering under the theme "Unleashing Potential and Exploring New Horizons."

Summit attendees will benefit from an exclusive opportunity to engage with a wide spectrum of influential leaders and organisations shaping the future of gas in Africa and beyond.

This includes H.E. Dr. Khalifa Abdulsadek, Minister of Oil and Gas of Libya, the Chairman of the National Oil Corporation (NOC), Masoud Suleiman, senior executives from Libya's leading energy institutions, prominent Libyan business figures, and C-level representatives from top international energy companies. Attendees will also connect with key players across the entire value chain, including EPC contractors, technology providers, exploration and production experts, financiers, legal advisors, and infrastructure developers.

In addition to high-level networking and strategic sessions, the Forum will also feature a dedicated exhibition area, showcasing cutting-edge technologies, services, and solutions across the gas value chain. Attendees will connect with key players including EPC contractors, technology providers, exploration and production experts, financiers, legal advisors, and infrastructure developers.

Government officials from across Africa, GECF representatives, and global investors will also be present-facilitating high-impact networking, cross-border cooperation, and long-term partnerships.

About the Organiser: IN-VR

IN-VR is the leading organiser of government-backed oil & gas marketing campaigns across Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, Balkans, and APAC regions. With a proven track record in Libya, IN-VR has been working closely with the Ministry of Oil and Gas and the National Oil Corporation (NOC), successfully organising global roadshows, licensing round promotions, and major investment summits. We support governments on their journey to become leading energy producers, facilitating more than 2,200 B2B and B2G meetings annually, leading to new contracts and partnerships all over the world.

About the Strategic Knowledge Partner: S&P Global Commodity Insights

At S&P Global Commodity Insights, our complete view of global energy and commodity markets enables our customers to make decisions with conviction and create long-term, sustainable value.

We're a trusted connector that brings together thought leaders, market participants, governments, and regulators and we create solutions that lead to progress. Vital to navigating commodity markets, our coverage includes oil and gas, power, chemicals, metals, agriculture, shipping and energy transition. Platts® products and services, including leading benchmark price assessments in the physical commodity markets, are offered through S&P Global Commodity Insights. S&P Global Commodity Insights maintains clear structural and operational separation between its price assessment activities and the other activities carried out by S&P Global Commodity Insights and the other business divisions of S&P Global.

S&P Global Commodity Insights is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information visit https://www.spglobal.com/commodityinsights.

