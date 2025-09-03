San Jose, California and Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2025) - Option Circle, a leading fintech company redefining self-directed investing through automation and AI, today announced the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Market Rebellion, LLC, co-founded by renowned traders Jon and Pete Najarian. Market Rebellion will offer select proprietary trading strategies on the Option Circle Strategy Marketplace, bringing institutional-grade tools and insights directly to retail and professional investors.

Option Circle has committed to enable certain selected Market Rebellion strategies as automated trading agents, making them directly available to users on its broker-agnostic, AI-powered investing platform. For the first time, traders will be able to license and deploy selected strategies developed by the Najarians - pioneers in options trading whose voices are trusted on major media outlets.

Option Circle's platform combines AI-driven automation with a growing Strategy Marketplace, providing traders with access to backtested strategies that can be licensed and customized. The integration of these selected Market Rebellion strategies expands this capability, enabling retail investors to act with the same discipline and consistency as professionals.

"Our mission is to give every trader access to world-class playbooks," said Shishu Bedi, founder and CEO of Option Circle. "Jon and Pete Najarian have built their careers spotting opportunities others miss. Now we're automating those insights so our users can trade with professional-level discipline, without needing Wall Street access or round-the-clock screen time."

"We've spent decades teaching traders how to recognize unusual options activity and build strategies with an edge," said Jon Najarian, co-founder of Market Rebellion. "With Option Circle's technology, options strategies will become accessible to a greater number of independent traders."

Options trading continues to surge. U.S. options volume reached 12.2 billion contracts in 2024, up 10.6% year-over-year, with retail investors accounting for 45% of all options activity, up from 35% in 2019.

Option Circle sits at the intersection of two powerful trends: the rapid growth of retail options trading and the rise of AI-driven automation. With more than 5,000 registered users, the company continues to expand its platform while also conducting an equity crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine. Investors are invited to learn more and view the offering circular at startengine.com/offering/option-circle.

About Option Circle:

Option Circle is a Silicon Valley-based, AI-powered trading platform that combines automation, strategy licensing, and community-driven insights. With a no-code strategy builder, real-time risk controls, and a growing Strategy Marketplace, it enables traders to automate proven options strategies spanning income, growth, and defensive approaches across equities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies.

In addition to serving over 5,000 active users, Option Circle is also partnering with RIAs and hedge funds to deliver advanced, customizable solutions that help boost trading margins by automating complex workflows and scaling strategy execution. The platform has been recognized as a finalist for Benzinga's Best Product and named one of Siliconindia's Promising U.S. Companies.

Learn more and register for a complimentary trial at www.optioncircle.com.

About Market Rebellion:

Founded by the Najarian Brothers, Market Rebellion is on a mission to challenge the status quo of trading and investing, by empowering independent investors with guided trading services, insights, trading education, content, and tools so that they can trade with confidence.

This press release is for information only, not a solicitation to buy or sell any security. It does not include the terms of any offering. Any investment can lose value. Past performance does not predict future results.

Forward-looking statements appear here based on current information. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause outcomes to differ.

This Regulation Crowdfunding offering is made available through StartEngine Primary LLC, member FINRA and SIPC. Investing in startups is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including possible loss of your entire investment. See offering materials and risk factors on our StartEngine page.

