abrdn Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (JEQ) Announces Expiration And Preliminary Results Of Cash Tender Offer

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- abrdn Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: JEQ), a diversified closed-end fund, announces today the preliminary results of its cash tender for up to 7,072,985 shares, representing approximately 50% of the Fund's outstanding shares. The offer expired at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on September 2, 2025.

Based on current information, approximately 10,781,895 shares of common stock or 76.2% of the Fund's outstanding stock were tendered through the expiration date. This number is subject to adjustment and should not be regarded as final. Because the tender offer was oversubscribed, the number of shares that will be purchased by the Fund will be pro-rated based on the number of shares properly tendered by each shareholder. No more than a total of 7,072,985 properly tendered shares will be accepted for payment at a price per share equal to 98% of the Fund's net asset value per share ("NAV") as of the close of regular trading on the NYSE on September 3, 2025. The final number of shares validly tendered and accepted pursuant to the tender offer will be announced at a later date.

The Fund's daily NYSE closing price and NAV, as well as other information, including updated portfolio statistics and performance are available at https://www.aberdeeninvestments.com/en-us/investor/funds/view-all-funds/ or by calling the Fund's Investor Services at 1-800-522-5465.

