Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism, Inc.: Patriot TV Expands Global Reach: Scarlett Karoleva Named European Affairs Correspondent as Network Emerges as America's Fastest-Growing Conservative Platform

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism, Inc. (OTCID:CBMJ) and its flagship network Patriot TV today announced the addition of acclaimed journalist Scarlett Karoleva as the network's new European Affairs Correspondent. Karoleva will deliver a weekly half-hour report on the state of Europe, airing Thursdays at Noon ET as part of the two-hour "Patriot TV Premieres" program hosted on The Gateway Pundit and Patriot TV's Rumble channel.

Karoleva, a respected journalist with extensive experience covering European politics, economics, and culture, will bring unfiltered analysis and on-the-ground reporting to American audiences. Her coverage will connect the dots between European developments and their impact on global affairs and U.S. interests.

"Europe is at a pivotal crossroads, with challenges that resonate far beyond its borders," said Scarlett Karoleva. "I'm excited to join Patriot TV and deliver honest, in-depth reporting that cuts through the noise. This segment will empower viewers with the knowledge they need to understand the bigger picture."

JD Rucker, Patriot TV President and veteran conservative strategist, emphasized how the addition of Karoleva aligns with the network's rapid growth: "Patriot TV is becoming the destination for truth-driven journalism. Bringing in voices like Scarlett underscores our commitment to bold, fearless reporting that the American people can trust."

"Scarlett Karoleva's expertise and fearless approach to storytelling make her the perfect addition to our team," said Mark Schaftlein, CEO of CBMJ. "Her weekly reports will deliver the truth about Europe that mainstream media often ignores, aligning perfectly with our mission to inform and inspire patriots everywhere."

Under JD Rucker's leadership and partnerships with outlets such as The Gateway Pundit, the network has surged in popularity and is now directly challenging legacy competitors including Fox (FOX), Newsmax (NMAX), and Sinclair (SBGI). Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism, Inc. (OTCID:CBMJ) continues to experience record-breaking momentum fueled by Patriot TV's explosive growth. CBMJ shares have skyrocketed over 400% in the past month, reflecting surging confidence in Patriot TV's trajectory as it rapidly gains ground on mainstream networks. With rapid audience expansion and a slate of new programming under JD Rucker's leadership, Patriot TV is positioning itself as a true challenger to legacy news outlets. At the same time, legacy networks Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), Paramount (PARA), and Disney (DIS) face stagnant or declining viewership. CBMJ's surge underscores the market's appetite for unapologetically patriotic programming and solidifies the company's standing as a disruptive force in conservative media.

About The Gateway Pundit

The Gateway Pundit is a leading conservative news outlet reaching millions of readers daily. Known for breaking stories and fearless investigative journalism, The Gateway Pundit provides the perfect launchpad for Patriot TV programming.

About Patriot.TV: Patriot.TV is a digital-first streaming platform delivering patriotic news, commentary, and original programming. Operating as a subsidiary of Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism (OTCID:CBMJ), Patriot.TV is committed to American values, free speech, and truthful, unfiltered content for underserved audiences. With a cutting-edge multi-platform distribution strategy, Patriot.TV reaches viewers across its website, social media, and streaming apps, and drives revenue through sponsorships, advertising, affiliate partnerships, and memberships. Since its launch, Patriot.TV has become a burgeoning home for conservative voices, featuring an array of shows hosted by military veterans, media insiders, and grassroots influencers devoted to informing and empowering the American public. Visit www.Patriot.TV for more information.

About Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism Inc. (OTCID:CBMJ): CBMJ is a publicly traded media and digital broadcasting company focused on delivering conservative and faith-based content. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Patriot.TV, serves as a premier destination for news, commentary, and original programming that reflects traditional American values. For more information, visit www.Patriot.TV.

