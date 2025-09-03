St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.: Management & Director Changes

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE:SX)(OTCQB:SXOOF)(FSE:85G1) announces that the board of directors approved several changes to the management and governance of the Corporation and its subsidiary, St-Georges Metallurgy Corp.

Effective immediately, the Board of St-Georges Metallurgy will be comprised of Mark Billings, Frank Dumas, and Herb Duerr, with Mr. Duerr appointed as interim President and Chief Executive Officer.

In addition, the position of Vice President, Research & Development of St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. has been eliminated. Mr. Frank Dumas will return to the Board of Directors of St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Mr. Enrico Di Cesare from his functions at the Corporation and its subsidiaries.

The Company does not expect any disruption to its activities and will continue to update shareholders on its progress and leadership developments in due course.

Other Corporate Matters

On August 29, 2025, the Company published its Interim Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis on Sedar+, for its first quarter ended June 30, 2025.

In this same quarter, the Company's battery processing subsidiary, EVSX Corp., completed a series of essential upgrades to the multi-chemistry line at its Thorold, Ontario plant, increasing processing throughput and efficiency. EVSX has also added key operational hires, expected to enhance efficiency and ensure continuity despite a challenging labor market and its continued focus on community-based hiring. Call2Recycle Canada remains a strong partner, providing a regular supply of batteries, and the Thorold plant currently holds a full inventory awaiting processing. Battery processing operations continue to scale up.

200,000 options priced at $0.075 with a 3-year term will be issued today to new employees of EVSX working at the company's Thorold battery processing plant.

St-Georges develops new technologies and holds a diversified portfolio of assets and patent-pending intellectual property within several promising subsidiaries including: EVSX, a leading North American advanced battery processing initiative; St-Georges Metallurgy, with metallurgical R&D and related IP, including processing and recovering lithium from spodumene; Iceland Resources, with high-grade gold exploration projects including the flagship Thor Project; H2SX, developing technology to convert methane into solid carbon and turquoise hydrogen; and Quebec exploration projects including the Manicouagan and Julie (CSM) projects on Quebec's North Shore, and Notre-Dame Niobium Project in Lac St Jean. Visit the Company website at www.stgeorgesecomining.com

