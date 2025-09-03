Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2025) - Minaurum Gold Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) ("Minaurum") is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement dated August 12, 2025 with Kenadyr Metals ("Kenadyr") to exchange its 20% interest in the Adelita Project ("Adelita") for a 1% net smelter return royalty on all minerals extracted from Adelita. In addition, Kenadyr will be issuing 313,953 shares worth approximately $135,000 to Minaurum. There is no buy down right for the royalty. (see Kenadyr News Release dated August 19, 2025)

The Adelita Project

Located in the Sonora-Arizona Copper Belt, the project is anchored by a near-surface, high-grade Cu-Au-Ag skarn system, multiple untested skarn targets, and a 4.5 km porphyry anomaly.

Drill results include:

16.2 metres of 1.97% Cu, 0.84 g/t Au, 73 g/t Ag (CGDD-10-001)

47.6 metres of 0.98% Cu, 0.46 g/t Au, 46 g/t Ag (CGDD-10-002)

105.2 metres of 1.03% Cu , 0.43 g/t Au, 36 g/t Ag (CGDD-12-009)

201.4 metres of 0.52% Cu , 0.15 g/t Au, 13 g/t Ag (CGDD-12-012)

20.60 m of 1.91% copper, 2.00 g/t gold and 40.91 g/t silver (Hole AD-22-0018)

32.25 m of 1.01% copper, 0.52 g/t gold and 39.69 g/t silver (Hole AD-22-0019)

19.85 m of 1.00% CuEq (Hole AD-22-0021)

20.6 m of 3.71% CuEq (Hole AD-22-0018)

32.25 m of 1.74% CuEq (Hole AD-22-0019)

(See Minaurum News Releases dated May 3, 2012; May 31, 2012; October 6, 2010, and Infinitum Copper news release dated September 13 and 29, 2022; May 2, 2023; May 24, 2023, January 24, 2024)

The Acquisition is subject to customary conditions, including approval by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

Extension of Marketing Agreements

The Company is pleased to announce that further to its news release on May 12, 2025, it has renewed its agreements with Capital Analytica ("Capital") and National Inflation Association ("NIA") to provide marketing and communications services.

The Company has extended its marketing services agreement with Capital dated May 9, 2025, for another three months. The Company agreed to pay Capital $60,000 for providing services including social media consultation, social sentiment reporting, social engagement reporting, corporate video dissemination, news release dissemination, and marketing communications services.

Jeff French is the principal of Capital and will be responsible for all activities related to the Company. Capital and its principal are arm's length to the Company and, as of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, Capital does not own any securities of the Company. Capital is based in British Columbia, Canada and can be reached via email: jeff@capitalanalytica.com and phone: 778 872 4551.

The Company has also extended its marketing services agreement with NIA dated May 9, 2025, for another three months. The Company agreed to pay NIA US$30,000 for providing services including the promotion of the Company's activities through NIA's email distribution lists, website and blog posts.

Gerard Adams is the principal of NIA and will be responsible for all activities related to the Company. NIA and its principal are arm's length to the Company and, as of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, NIA does not own any securities of the Company. NIA is based in North Carolina, USA and can be reached via email: gerardadamsinflationus@gmail.com and phone: 973 277 7674.

Minaurum Gold Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) (FSE: 78M) is an Americas-focused explorer concentrating on the high-grade 100% owned, production-permitted Alamos silver project in southern Sonora, Mexico and a portfolio of district-scale projects in Mexico. Minaurum is managed by one of the strongest technical and finance teams and will continue its founders' legacy of creating shareholder value by acquiring and developing a pipeline of Tier-One precious-and base metal projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Darrell A. Rader"

Darrell A. Rader

President and CEO

Data review and verification: Stephen R. Maynard, Vice President of Exploration of Minaurum and a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101, reviewed and verified the assay data, and has approved the disclosure in this News Release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

In making the forward-looking information in this release, Minaurum has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on Minaurum's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Minaurum. Although Minaurum considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking information in this release is subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Minaurum does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

