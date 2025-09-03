Anzeige
Geheche Uran-Aktie: Ist das der historische "New Deal"-Moment für amerikanischen Uransektor?
03.09.2025 14:48 Uhr
Przygoda & Co. LLC: Alejandro Przygoda Launches Przygoda & Co., a Global Independent Investment Banking Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alejandro G. Przygoda, who has advised on landmark transactions around the world for more than 30 years, today announced the launch of Przygoda & Co. LLC, a global independent investment banking firm.

Main Logo Color TM

Headquartered in New York City, the firm offers senior-level strategic advice to chief executive officers, their management teams, boards of directors, private equity firms, and other strategic investors on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, shareholder activism and takeover defense, capital raising and other strategic matters worldwide.

Drawing on deep transaction experience and global relationships, the firm is built to deliver conflict-free, tailor-made advice. The firm's core principles are loyalty, integrity, discretion, creativity and excellence. These values underscore a commitment to long-term relationships where clients' priorities come first.

"An in-depth understanding of our clients' businesses, challenges and opportunities in the current environment is the baseline," said Mr. Przygoda, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Our mission is to support our clients with trusted unfiltered strategic advice."

Christian Reber will act as Strategic Advisor. Mr. Reber has more than 30 years of experience in financial services and most recently led the Global and European Commercial Insurance and Reinsurance business at the Boston Consulting Group.

About Alejandro Przygoda

Alejandro Przygoda has held several senior positions in Investment Banking including Co-Head of Global Investment Banking and the Global Head of the Financial Institutions Group (FIG) during his tenure at Jefferies between 2021 and 2025. Previously, he spent 18 years at Credit Suisse, serving the last 10 as the Global Head of FIG. Mr. Przygoda started his investment banking career at CS First Boston in New York in 1995 and held senior roles at Greenhill and UBS. He was the Chief Financial Officer of General Re's Argentine subsidiary from 1990 to 1993. Mr. Przygoda received his MBA from The Wharton School of Business, graduating as a Palmer Scholar and with distinction. He graduated as valedictorian of the Universidad de Buenos Aires with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and received his CPA in Argentina. Mr. Przygoda is a regular lecturer on Activism Defense and M&A at The Wharton School and is a member of the Board of Trustees of the Collegiate School in New York City.

About Przygoda & Co.

Przygoda & Co. LLC is a New York-based global independent investment banking firm focused on delivering senior-level advice on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, shareholder activism and takeover defense, capital raising, and other strategic matters. The firm serves chief executive officers, their management teams, boards of directors, private equity firms, and other strategic investors with a commitment to loyalty, integrity, discretion, creativity, and excellence. To learn more about the company and team members please visit our website at www.przco.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Przygoda & Co. LLC
445 Park Avenue, 6th Floor
New York, NY 10022
+1 (212) 521-6700
contact@przco.com

Securities products and brokerage services offered through BA Securities, LLC, member FINRA /SIPC. Przygoda & Co. LLC and BA Securities, LLC are separate, unaffiliated entities. Przygoda & Co. and PRZ are licensed trademarks.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2759297/Przygoda___Co_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alejandro-przygoda-launches-przygoda--co-a-global-independent-investment-banking-firm-302544098.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
