Mittwoch, 03.09.2025
Geheime Uran-Aktie: Ist das der historische "New Deal"-Moment für amerikanischen Uransektor?
ACCESS Newswire
03.09.2025 14:50 Uhr
The Branduscript Agency: Mental Health America of Central Carolinas Announces Nora McInerny as Keynote Speaker for Southeast Regional Conference on Mental Health

An inspiring day of connection, learning, and impact.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / Mental Health America of Central Carolinas (MHACC) is proud to announce that Nora McInerny, bestselling author, award-winning podcast host, and internationally recognized speaker, will deliver the keynote address at the Southeast Regional Conference on Mental Health, taking place Thursday, October 30, 2025, at the UNC Charlotte Marriott Hotel & Conference Center.

Nora-image

Nora-image
Nora with Blue and White sweater

McInerny is best known for her celebrated books (It's Okay to Laugh, No Happy Endings, Bad Vibes Only) and as the host of the widely acclaimed podcast Terrible, Thanks for Asking, which blends humor, honesty, and hope to explore some of life's most difficult topics. Her keynote will inspire attendees with her trademark mix of vulnerability and levity, encouraging open conversations about grief, resilience, and mental wellness.

"Having Nora McInerny join us as our keynote speaker is an incredible honor," said Ayo Johnson, Executive Director of MHACC. "Her ability to connect with audiences, break down stigma, and make space for the full spectrum of human experiences aligns perfectly with the vision for this inaugural conference."

About the Conference

The Southeast Regional Conference on Mental Health will bring together mental health professionals, advocates, and community leaders for a day of learning and connection. Sessions will focus on three core areas:

  • Advocacy: Policies and practices shaping mental health equity.

  • Education: Clinical insights, community learning, and public awareness.

  • Access: Strategies to expand access to care across diverse populations.

Event Details

  • What: Southeast Regional Conference on Mental Health

  • When: Thursday, October 30, 2025

  • Where: UNC Charlotte Marriott Hotel & Conference Center

  • Registration: mhaofcc.org/conference

About Mental Health America of Central Carolinas

Mental Health America of Central Carolinas has served the region for over 90 years, providing education, advocacy, and direct support services to families and individuals. Programs include family support for parents of children with behavioral and mental health needs, peer support for adults, free counseling for those who cannot afford care, and mental health education for the broader community. Learn more at mhaofcc.org.

Contact Information

J. Hill
Public Relations Manager
jhill@branduscriptpr.com
704-287-6998

SOURCE: The Branduscript Agency



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/mental-health-america-of-central-carolinas-announces-nora-mciner-1068198

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
