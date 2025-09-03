New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Alphabet shares pop 7% to lift S&P 500

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on September 3rd
- Shares of Alphabet rose by 7% after a judge ruled that the company can keep its Chrome browser but must share its data and cannot enter exclusive search deals.
- Bond prices fell after a federal appeals court ruled that many of President Donald Trump's tariffs are illegal. This decision could force the U.S. to return billions of dollars accrued from trade levies.
- The next major focus for traders is the upcoming jobs report, with economists anticipating that 75,000 jobs were added in August 4.
Opening Bell
PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) celebrates the delivery of its 100th Built to Honor home
Closing Bell
Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN) marks its investor day
Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2763669/NYSE_Sept_3_Market_Update.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--alphabet-shares-pop-7-to-lift-sp-500-302545178.html