NextTrip Celebrates Successful JOURNY Rebranding Launch with Growing Advertiser Momentum

Refreshed Brand Identity and Expanded Programming Reaching More than 17 Million Viewers is Building Momentum Among Both Viewers and Advertisers

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / NextTrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) ("NextTrip," "we," "our," or the "Company"), a technology-forward travel company redefining how people discover, plan, and book travel, today announced the successful rebranding and relaunch of JOURNY, its free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) travel channel, alongside strong early interest from leading hospitality brands eager to leverage the platform's unique content-to-commerce capabilities.

Since its reintroduction earlier this summer, under NextTrip's ownership and direction, with a refreshed brand identity and an expanded programming slate, JOURNY has been steadily building momentum among both viewers and advertisers. Available on top platforms including Plex, Sling Freestream, and Samsung Smart TV, the channel reaches more than 17 million viewers across FAST and advertising-based video-on-demand (AVOD), delivering immersive, culturally rich travel content, all without subscription.

Advertisers Take Notice

The platform's combination of top-of-funnel brand storytelling and bottom-of-funnel booking conversion has already attracted leading hotel groups:

"We are proud to be the first hotel company to partner with the newly relaunched JOURNY channel. This collaboration underscores our commitment to exploring innovative platforms that connect with travelers while enhancing the visibility of our all-inclusive resorts throughout Mexico and the Caribbean." - Bethany Ward, Vice President OTA and Wholesale Distribution, Playa Hotels & Resorts

"We are proud to join the JOURNY Channel as one of its inaugural partners on this dynamic travel and lifestyle platform. This collaboration will extend our reach to discerning travelers worldwide through premium, content-driven media, enhancing awareness of our ultra-luxury, all-inclusive resort experience. At Atelier, we are committed to inspiring new audiences to discover our world-leading signature hospitality." - David Torres, Sales, Marketing and Revenue Strategist, ATELIER de Hoteles

"Palladium Hotel Group is excited to partner with JOURNY and NextTrip. We were immediately drawn to their unique approach - combining top-of-funnel exposure through Journy FAST TV with targeted advertising across their booking platforms. The integration of QR codes enables us to track engagement, measure clicks, and drive direct bookings with precision. We look forward to launching our campaign and seeing strong results from this innovative partnership." - Christopher Arjona Castro, Regional Marketing Director AM, Palladium Hotel Group

"Our team is thrilled to welcome Playa Hotels & Resorts, Palladium Hotel Group, and ATELIER de Hoteles as inaugural advertising partners for JOURNY" said Amy Proost, Chief Revenue Officer of NextTrip. "Their campaigns launch at a perfect moment, just as our planned social media rollout, led by our digital content partner Jungle Creations, gets underway. This coordinated push is designed to expand JOURNY's audience from its current 1.5 million monthly viewers to a targeted 5 million by early 2026, delivering unprecedented reach and engagement opportunities for our advertisers."

The relaunched JOURNY channel blends original productions and curated licensed favorites, with a focus on authentic, personality-driven travel storytelling that goes beyond the glossy postcard. From Epic Trails' remote hiking adventures to Travel Man's fast-paced city itineraries, to the sensory journey of Paradise Kitchen Bali, viewers are invited to explore destinations through local food, culture, and lived experience.

Turning Inspiration into Action

Integrated directly into NextTrip's travel booking ecosystem, JOURNY transforms passive viewing into active trip planning. QR codes, clickable destinations, and seamless booking integrations allow viewers to "watch, scan, book, and go", turning inspiration into real-world itineraries before the credits roll.

Looking Ahead

NextTrip will continue building JOURNY's advertising roster as the channel rolls out additional original series, new licensed content, premium documentary content, and deeper integrations with NextTrip's booking platforms. Upcoming expansions will also include new distribution and display formats such as VOD (Video-on-Demand), iOS and Android apps, and additional channel applications, making JOURNY accessible to an even broader audience. The September expansion is expected to further strengthen its position as a unique media-to-booking gateway for travel brands worldwide.

About NextTrip

NextTrip (NASDAQ:NTRP) is a technology-forward travel company redefining how people discover, plan, and book travel. By combining modern booking tools with immersive media and content, NextTrip offers a comprehensive suite of solutions across cruises, group travel, luxury getaways, and vacation rentals. The Company's innovative platforms, including its FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) channels and travel-focused media brands, engage and inspire travelers during the discovery phase, driving informed decisions and seamless bookings. With a growing portfolio of B2C and B2B offerings, NextTrip delivers personalized, end-to-end travel experiences for consumers and strategic value for industry partners. For more information or to book a trip, visit www.nexttrip.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are risks relating to, among other things, the Company's ability to expand JOURNY's viewership to the targeted level; market acceptance and use of JOURNY; the Company's ability to effectively integrate JOURNY into recently acquired businesses and partnered offerings with its own business; the Company's continued development efforts related to its various platforms; changes in the Company's business strategy, including with respect to the launch of new products, expansion into new markets and its marketing initiatives; market acceptance and use of the Company's platforms; changes in travel, and in particular group travel, trends; changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect the Company; the overall level of consumer demand for NextTrip's products/services; general economic conditions and other factors affecting consumer confidence, preferences, and behavior in the travel industry; disruption and volatility in the global currency, capital, and credit markets; the financial strength of NextTrip's customers; NextTrip's ability to raise additional capital to fund its operations; NextTrip's ability to successfully implement its business strategy; stability of consumer demand for NextTrip's products; any breaches of, or interruptions in, NextTrip's information systems; fluctuations in the price, availability and quality of products as well as foreign currency fluctuations; NextTrip's ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing; and changes in tax laws and liabilities, tariffs, legal, regulatory, political and economic risks. NextTrip disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. For additional information regarding risks and uncertainties that could impact NextTrip's forward-looking statements, please see disclosures contained in NextTrip's filings with the SEC, including the "Risk Factors" in NextTrip's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2025 filed with the SEC on May 29, 2025, which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

Company Contact:

Richard Marshall

Director of Corporate Development

Richard.Marshall@NextTrip.com

SOURCE: NextTrip

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nexttrip-celebrates-successful-journy-rebranding-launch-with-gro-1066182