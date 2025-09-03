SYNCIS Announces Recipients of $10,000 in Scholarships for Students Who Lost a Parent Without Life Insurance

Two $5,000 Scholarships Awarded As Part Of Life Insurance Awareness Month

LONG BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / Syncis Insurance Solutions, LLC (SYNCIS), a financial marketing organization, has once again awarded two $5,000 college scholarships through Life Happens and its annual Life Lessons Scholarship Program to aid the financial burden of students who have lost a parent without life insurance. Each qualified applicant submitted either a 500-word essay or a three-minute video discussing how the death of a parent or guardian financially affected the student's life.

The scholarships are part of September's Life Insurance Awareness Month, designed to help educate individuals on the importance and benefits of life insurance.

The recipients of the 2025 scholarships are Aniya Hogan from Tennessee and Zyra Hung from California.

SYNCIS proudly recognizes the exceptional perseverance and dedication of Aniya and Zyra, who have overcome significant life challenges. We are honored to sponsor this scholarship, and we hope it will empower them to unlock their full potential and achieve their aspirations.

About SYNCIS

SYNCIS is one of the top financial marketing organizations in America. SYNCIS brings together families, small business owners, and some of the largest insurance and financial services providers in America to make financial products and services more accessible. SYNCIS Associates are independent licensed financial professionals that help people obtain financial protection and achieve their long-term financial goals.

For additional company information, visit syncis.com.

About Life Happens

Life Happens is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping consumers take personal financial responsibility through the ownership of life insurance and related products. The organization does not endorse any product, company or insurance advisor. Since its inception in 1994, Life Happens has provided the highest quality, independent and objective information for people seeking help with their insurance-buying decisions. The organization supports the insurance industry by providing marketing tools and resources through its Life Happens Pro platform and convening the industry each September for Life Insurance Awareness Month. Life Happens is supported by more than 140 of the nation's leading insurance companies and financial services organizations.

To learn more, visit lifehappens.org.

SOURCE: SYNCIS

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/syncis-announces-recipients-of-10-000-in-scholarships-for-students-w-1061370