ACOFP Foundation's Family Medicine Forward Campaign Funds Expanded Programs for Early Career Physicians

Campaign Supports Mentorship and Expanded Leadership Training

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / The American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians (ACOFP)'s Family Medicine Forward campaign, in its second year, is already making a difference for early career osteopathic family physicians. The campaign aims to provide expanded leadership development support as well as address critical barriers within the profession, including increased representation in our communities and enhanced patient support. The campaign is currently about two-thirds of the way to its goal of raising $750,000 in honor of ACOFP's 75th anniversary.

"Our early career physicians are facing increasing financial burdens, professional challenges, and systemic obstacles that make it difficult to pursue and sustain careers in osteopathic family medicine," said Carol L. Henwood, FACOFP dist., ACOFP Foundation Director and Chair of the campaign. "We must act now to break down barriers that stand in the way of our future."

One major initiative funded by this campaign is the Osteobridge mentorship program. The program launched in July, pairing 31 mentors and mentees for six-month structured mentorship experience. It was based on feedback from ACOFP members who sought formal mentoring opportunities. Mentees will have the opportunity to learn from more experienced physicians, explore their career development plans, and discuss issues and concerns in a supportive, confidential relationship.

Family Medicine Forward has also expanded the reach of the Future Leaders Conference program. In 2025, for the first time, ACOFP will hold two Future Leaders Conferences. ACOFP is also providing more opportunities for connections among Future Leaders Conference alumni through dedicated receptions across the country. "It was so heartwarming reconnecting with my ACOFP family present within my state! I am always inspired by all that my fellow FLC alumni are doing," said Christina Sedaghat, DO, who attended the Pennsylvania reception. The Family Medicine Forward campaign has also allowed ACOFP to begin offering one-on-one CliftonStrengths coaching.

"The ACOFP Foundation firmly believes that well-trained osteopathic family physicians, with the appropriate leadership skills and mentoring, are in the best position to improve the health of their patients longitudinally and in turn the communities that they serve," said Kevin de Regnier, DO, FACOFP dist., ACOFP Foundation President.

The ACOFP Foundation continues its other programs supporting early career physicians, including the Initial Certification grant program, which has provided almost $750,000 in funding to residents seeking AOBFP certification. This program saw its highest number of applicants ever in 2024, with 139 grants awarded. The Foundation's programs also include grants for practicing physicians to become certified in OMT and for residents seeking to qualify for the Early Entry Initial Certification pathway.

About the ACOFP Foundation

Founded in 1986, the ACOFP Foundation promotes osteopathic family physician leadership, strives to improve public health and advocates for greater awareness of osteopathic family medicine principles and practices.

About the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians

Founded in 1950, the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians (ACOFP) is a community of 26,000 physicians, residents, and students that champions osteopathic principles and supports its members by providing resources such as education, networking and advocacy, while putting patients first.

