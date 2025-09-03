bolt insurance: bolt Introduces New Agent Efficiency Tools to Help P&C Agencies Deliver Better Customer Experiences with Less Effort

Proactive Renewals leads new feature set aimed at helping agencies surface better coverage options during ongoing market pressure

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / bolt , the insurtech with the world's largest technology-enabled insurance exchange, today announced a series of new features designed to help agencies work more efficiently, stay ahead of rising workloads, and engage with customers in more meaningful ways.

Today's property and casualty insurance agencies are under pressure to deliver more value with fewer resources. As rate increases persist and customer expectations rise, agents need tools that help them stay ahead by responding to changes proactively, reducing manual work, and engaging with clients at the right time. Without that support, valuable time is lost, retention declines, and growth becomes more difficult to sustain.

The latest platform updates include solutions that make it easier for agencies to navigate market volatility and rising customer expectations. Leading the release is Proactive Renewals , which automatically identifies when a policyholder is facing a significant rate increase and enables agents to re-quote coverage through bolt's network of carriers with just a single click.

Renewals are the lifeblood of most insurance agencies, but in today's market, customers are shopping policies more actively than ever . Giving agents a faster, easier way to present competitive alternatives helps protect the relationship and retain the policy before a competitor steps in.

"Agents are facing real pressure to do more with less while still providing great service to customers who expect faster answers and more transparency," said Nga Phan, Head of Product, North America at bolt . "Proactive Renewals is designed to help agents stay ahead of price increases and present better options, giving them the opportunity to surface choice and provide value at just the right time."

The feature rollout also includes tools that help agencies operate more efficiently and prioritize what matters most, including configurable lead filters to optimize lead flow and enable timely conversion, a unified communication timeline that consolidates all communication touchpoints-including SMS-and automatic customer record recognition for incoming calls.

"Every feature we're releasing is built with a single purpose: to help agents spend less time on manual tasks and more time taking care of their customers," said Phan. "At a time when customers expect more, these tools help agencies show up with answers, solutions, and better coverage options-exactly when it counts."

bolt's platform connects agencies, carriers, and distribution partners through a single interface, simplifying insurance distribution and enabling agencies of all sizes to scale operations and deliver high-quality service. With these new enhancements, bolt continues to invest in making everyday work faster, easier, and more impactful for agents and their customers.

