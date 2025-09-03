BeAlive Inc: The Keefer Brothers Launch "Digital Basecamp" - to Deliver Raw Storytelling, Mindset, and Strategy Content Born From the Wild

MIDLAND, MICHIGAN / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / Chris and Casey Keefer, known worldwide as The Keefer Brothers, announce the launch of a digital basecamp, a new member-driven content hub and companion app that brings together adventure storytelling, skill-building courses, personal growth content, leadership lessons, and a proven mindset system for those seeking more out of life.

For 25 years, the Keefer Brothers have lived the life they share on screen, building brands, scaling businesses, producing award-winning content and television series, all while forging their approach to life in the most unforgiving environments. Enduring over 365+ days off-grid, they have developed a deep playbook of skills, strategies, and mindset frameworks that fuse raw outdoor roots with elite entrepreneurial execution.

The digital basecamp will serve as the home for:

The Code: A Wilderness Forged Operating System for Life - A framework that blends hard-earned lessons from the wild with real-world strategies to help members push limits and thrive in modern life.

Skill-Building Hunt Academy - In-depth, on-demand educational modules led by industry experts. The first course, Alaska DIY 101 , distills 15 years of experience into a step-by-step guide for planning and executing a successful DIY Alaska hunt.

Exclusive Hunting and Fishing Content - Behind-the-scenes footage, Dropped archives, and original film series like Generation Wild , a high adventure youth-focused collaboration with Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's.

Personal Growth Resources - Practical tools to apply wilderness lessons to daily life, relationships, and business.

Community & Access - Member forums, live Q&As, challenges, and exclusive opportunities to connect directly with the Keefer Brothers.

Contests and Experiences - Opportunities to win hunts, participate in skunkworks projects, gear-giveaways, and once-in-a-lifetime expeditions.

"We've built brands, survived off the land, and spent decades learning what it takes to thrive in high-stakes environments, in the wild and in business," says Chris Keefer. "This content hub brings that experience together for people ready to challenge themselves and live a bigger story."

This digital basecamp takes the Keefer Brothers' mission beyond entertainment, creating a space where adventure fuels growth. Future plans include interactive experiences, exclusive gear drops, and collaborations with outdoor brands and creators.

"Our scars become your skills," adds Casey Keefer. "The wild taught us to suffer with purpose, lead with grit, and live with fire. We've thrived in the toughest places on earth, but this is where we plant our flag for the future, for those ready to climb life's second mountain and live a story worth telling."

The Keefer Brothers' digital basecamp is available now at www.keeferbrothers.com, with the companion app available on Apple and Google Play stores.

About The Keefer Brothers

Chris and Casey Keefer tell stories that sharpen, leading with proof rather than hype. For over 25 years the brothers have been successful entrepreneurs, hunters, anglers, guides, and storytellers. Their approach to life is built upon fire-tested leadership, faith-driven freedom and unapologetic self-reliance. They're here to cultivate a mindset that outlives them. One that teaches the next generation to stand tall, hunt hard, lead well and never flinch at the unknown.

