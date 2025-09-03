AIO Logic and Core Vision Strategies Launch AIO Vision: A Joint Venture to Meet the Real-World Needs of Today's Secured Lenders

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / AIO Logic and Core Vision Strategies, LLC today announced the launch of AIO Vision, a strategic joint venture designed to address persistent challenges in managing and monitoring collateralized loans.

Lenders across credit markets face mounting pressures: increasingly complex and bespoke credit structures, siloed systems and data, heightened compliance and risk demands, and the need for digital transformation-all while serving borrowers and preserving profitability. These challenges affect asset managers, specialty finance companies, banks, and private credit funds deploying asset-based and asset-backed loans.

"Most lenders are running at hyper-speed to meet borrower demand but doing so on infrastructure never built for today's complexity," said Kennedy Capin, Managing Partner at Core Vision and President of AIO Vision. "Even when leaders recognize the need for change, the lift required to replace systems, retrain teams, and overhaul workflows is daunting. That's where AIO Vision comes in."

AIO Vision delivers an integrated solution that pairs best-in-class technology with expert-led services-providing a practical path to modernization without disrupting daily operations.

AIO Vision: Built for Reality, Not Just Software

At the core of AIO Vision is AXIS, AIO Logic's end-to-end secured lending and portfolio management platform. AXIS automates the loan lifecycle-from origination and underwriting to servicing, compliance, and collateral monitoring-across secured asset types. Combined with Core Vision's expertise in structured finance, risk management, collateral oversight, and operational transformation, the result is a full-service partner supporting lenders from strategy through execution.

"Technology is a tool, and humans are the architects of its impact-AIO Vision helps lenders maximize both," said George Souri, CEO of AIO Logic and Chairman of AIO Vision.

Addressing Lender Pain Points

Lenders in asset-based and asset-backed markets often struggle with:

Manual exceptions and legacy workflows

Disconnected systems and unstructured data

Limited bandwidth and transformation fatigue

Software unable to adapt to new asset types or regulations

AIO Vision tackles these challenges by offering:

Consultative process mapping and operational redesign

Implementation support from seasoned professionals

On-the-ground training and change management

Optional outsourcing for servicing, collateral monitoring, and operations

"Most lenders can't afford to stop lending just to modernize," added Souri. "That's why AIO Vision embeds the people, tools, and expertise required to make transformation achievable-not theoretical."

Leadership and Vision

Kennedy Capin will serve as President of AIO Vision while continuing as Managing Partner of Core Vision Strategies. She brings over 15 years of commercial and specialty lending leadership, including senior roles at JPMorgan Chase. George Souri, CEO of AIO Logic, will serve as Chairman, contributing more than 25 years of experience in lending, technology, and innovation.

"Together, we're not just upgrading software-we're building a flexible platform and service model that adapts to each lender's operating reality, whether in ABL, private credit, ABS, equipment finance, or beyond," said Capin.

About AIO Vision

AIO Vision is a joint-venture between AIO Logic and Core Vision Strategies, created to modernize asset-based and asset-backed lending. By combining advanced technology with expert implementation, training, and operational services, AIO Vision helps lenders reduce risk, improve efficiency, and scale with confidence.

