Full Moon Empire, Inc.: 2.8 Million Views in 48 Hours for Full Moon and ReelShort's Vertical Thriller DUNGEONS OF ECSTASY

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / Venerable independent genre film distributor Full Moon's first collaboration with successful vertical media app ReelShort, the Charles Band produced and directed DUNGEONS OF ECSTASY, has already reached an impressive viewership of nearly three million streamers since its Sept. 1 premiere. The erotic, dramatic thriller (the first vertical entertainment to be filmed in Italy) stars ReelShort/vertical media superstars Nicole Mattox and Eric Guillmette, along with Felix Merback, (who also serves as an executive producer) and has been getting rave reviews from ReelShort fans and subscribers, with many of them calling it "Hot," "Bold" and "Unforgettable."

'Dungeons of Ecstasy': Full Moon Features & ReelShort Vertical Collaboration



Synopsis: After a near-fatal car crash shatters her body and breaks her spirit, journalist Emily [Mattox] escapes to a remote rural region of Italy, only to find herself ensnared in the mysterious and forbidden "Dungeons of Ecstasy." Here, in the darkest chambers of the dungeon, Emily's captor - who uncannily resembles her long lost ex-husband - forces her through a series of dangerous, sensual trials that awaken taboo memories and a love she's never known.

DUNGEONS OF ECSTASY is available now exclusively through the ReelShort app as a sexy, cling-hanging 61 episode series. An extended, alternate version will be available as a fully edited feature on the Full Moon Features streaming channel as well as Amazon Prime at a later date. The vertical media format has taken the streaming entertainment universe by storm. A recent article in The Washington Post claimed that the popularity of platforms like ReelShort rests in the fact that these "mini-dramas combine the adrenaline-fueled rhythm of TikTok with the familiarity of a romance novel" - and DUNGEONS OF ECSTASY is no exception. The series has also been making waves in genre film publications like JoBlo.com and Rue Morgue, making Full Moon's first foray into the medium a groundbreaking out-of-the-box success.

Watch the DUNGEONS OF ECSTASY trailer here, watch the film here, and be sure to follow the ReelShort universe on Instagram here.

SOURCE: Full Moon Empire, Inc.

