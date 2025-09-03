Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.09.2025
Geheime Uran-Aktie: Ist das der historische "New Deal"-Moment für amerikanischen Uransektor?
ACCESS Newswire
03.09.2025 15:02 Uhr
Brillient Corporation Assessed "Awardable" for Department of Defense Work in the CDAO's Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

RESTON, VA / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / Brillient Corporation, a mission-driven digital transformation company, announced today that it has achieved "Awardable" status through the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office's (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.

Brillient logo

Brillient logo
the word Brillient in green lowercase letters.

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is the premier offering of Tradewinds, the Department of Defense's (DoD's) suite of tools and services designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML), data, and analytics capabilities.

Brillient Corporation delivers intelligent automation, AI/ML, and data analytics solutions to a wide range of businesses, including 22 federal government agencies, Fortune 500 companies, and commercial clients.

"Brillient is pleased to have our ALICE® DECLASS solution accepted as awardable on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace," said Sukumar Iyer, Brillient CEO.

ALICE DECLASS was designed using technology Brillient has successfully deployed at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), Internal Revenue Service (IRS), and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). It offers a fully customizable and extendable set of functionalities to apply (de)classification business rules and use AI to intelligently identify content, including text, pictures, graphics, and maps, for redacting sensitive content before the information is published. DECLASS can be stand alone with its workflow interface or integrate with existing agency software/technology investments.

Brillient Corporation's' video, ALICE DECLASS, accessible only by government customers on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, presents an actual use case in which we demonstrate how sensitive information from the JFK files could have been protected using ALICE DECLASS. Brillient Corporation was recognized among a competitive field of applicants to the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace whose solutions demonstrated innovation, scalability, and potential impact on DoD missions.

"DECLASS utilizes human in the loop AI to deliver up to 5X the productivity at 99% or higher accuracy," said Iyer.

Government customers interested in viewing the video solution can create a Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace account at tradewindAI.com.

About Brillient Corporation: Brillient is an award-winning Full Spectrum Digital Transformation company enabling clients to transform through the continuum of analog, to digital, to analytics leading to insight-driven decision making and mission execution. We help clients achieve better efficiency and lower costs in their digital government and IT modernization initiatives enabling friction-free interaction with citizens and business.

We bring highly trained professionals with the most relevant expertise to each project and are committed to delivering innovative and cost-effective solutions to our clients.

For more information or media requests, contact: MARCOM@brillient.net

For specific information related to ALICE DECLASS, contact: ALICE@brillient.net

About the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace: The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of Defense's (DoD) most significant challenges in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), data, and analytics space. All awardable solutions have been assessed through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are available to Government customers with a Marketplace account. Government customers can create an account at www.tradewindai.com. Tradewinds is housed in the DoD's Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Office.

For more information or media requests, contact: Success@tradewindai.com

Contact Information

Heather Seelbach
Brillient Corporation
heather.seelbach@brillient.net
703-994-4232

SOURCE: Brillient Corporation



https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/brillient-corporation-assessed-%22awardable%22-for-department-of-defense-work-in-the-cdaos-t-1067987

