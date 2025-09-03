The Bonadio Group Breaks into Top 40 on INSIDE Public Accounting's Annual Top 100 List

Firm achieves highest ranking to date, continuing steady climb on national list

ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / The Bonadio Group, a nationally ranked CPA firm, has achieved a major milestone, advancing to the 40th spot on INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA)'s annual list of the Top 100 CPA Firms. This marks the firm's highest ranking to date, continuing its steady climb from the 42nd spot in 2024 and the 43rd in 2023.

"Becoming a Top 40 CPA firm reflects The Bonadio Group's vision for achieving consistent strategic growth," said Bruce Zicari, Managing Partner and CEO of The Bonadio Group. "Our continued rise in the rankings is a direct result of the dedication of our people, the trust of our clients and the strength of our culture."

Now in its 35th year, IPA's annual list ranks the top 500 CPA firms in the nation based on net revenue, from the multi-billion-dollar Big 4 to No. 500. The rankings also provide benchmarking data on growth, profitability and compensation trends across the profession.

This achievement underscores The Bonadio Group's ongoing strategic growth and adds to a series of recent accolades. Nationally, the firm was ranked #41 on Accounting Today's 2025 Top 100 Firms list and was named a 2024 Best CPA Firm for Women and Equity Leadership by the Accounting MOVE Project. Regionally, it was named a 2025 Top Firm serving the Mid-Atlantic region by Accounting Today, one of Fortune's 2025 Best Workplaces in New York, the third- and fourth-largest accounting firm in Albany and Buffalo respectively in 2025, and one of the Greater Rochester Chamber's 2025 Top 100fastest-growing privately owned companies.

For more information on The Bonadio Group, please visit www.bonadio.com.

About The Bonadio Group

The Bonadio Group is a nationally ranked IPA Top 40 CPA firm providing assurance, tax, and advisory and consulting services to clients both within and outside of the U.S. The firm maintains several offices across the country, with team members operating globally. Its expert team of industry-leading professionals serve as trusted advisors to clients of all sizes, helping businesses and organizations reach their short- and long-term goals. The Bonadio Group is committed to delivering top-tier client service, providing continuous community support and creating an unparalleled employee experience. For more information, visit www.bonadio.com.

