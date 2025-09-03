NetBrands Corp.: NetBrands Corp Taps Nico Smid of Digital Mining Solutions into a Strategic Advisory Role

NetBrands Corp appoints Nico Smid as a strategic advisor to help guide and strengthen the company's position in Bitcoin mining, digital asset treasury management, and industry competitiveness.

ISLAND PARK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / NetBrands Corp., Delaware corporation (OTCID:NBND) (the "Company") As part of its digital transformation, the company is thrilled to welcome Nico Smid of Digital Mining Solutions in strategic advisory role. This milestone marks a significant step in the company's evolution as it expands into Bitcoin mining and digital asset management.

Nico Smid, founder of Digital Mining Solutions brings over 15 years of international business experience to the Bitcoin mining industry. Since entering the digital asset space in 2017, he has evolved from a private investor to an active miner and a strategic advisor, building expertise across the full mining value chain. As a Key Opinion Leader in Bitcoin mining, Nico provides insights and market intelligence to over 12,000 newsletter subscribers and a broad social media following, making him a trusted voice in the digital mining industry.

"I am excited to be part of this transition and look forward to working with such a highly ambitious team. Together, we are committed to building the company into a strong, competitive player in the Bitcoin mining and digital asset industry." Nico Smid, Owner & CEO of Digital Mining Solutions.

"Having one of the most seasoned veterans in the Bitcoin mining and digital asset space provides us with a strong foundation, clear strategic direction, and unmatched expertise to drive growth in this sector," stated Paul Adler, President & CEO of NetBrands Corp.

Headquartered in Island Park, NY, NetBrands Corp (OTCID: NBND) operates through diversified subsidiaries with a keen M&A focus on acquiring e-commerce assets and private businesses, particularly within the digital and Web 3.0 verticals. The company is strategically expanding its reach, with a strong emphasis on the rapidly growing Web 3.0 segment.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, information concerning the ability of the Company to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: the ability of the Company to develop the Company's brand and meet its growth objectives, the ability of the Company to complete acquisitions that are accretive to the Company's revenue, the ability of the Company to obtain and/or maintain licenses to operate in the jurisdictions in which it operates or in which it expects or plans to operate. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

Contact:

NetBrands Corp

Paul Adler, Chairman, President & CEO

800-550-5996

paul@gdmginc.com

