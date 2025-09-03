Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2025) - Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV: DYG) (FSE: D5G1) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that geologic mapping by the company has led to the discovery of several surface showings carrying up to 50% pyrite with other sulphides (see Figure 1), along the relatively unevaluated South Pelham ("SP") area, located approximately 1.2 kilometers south of the Pelham Zone. The Pelham Zone hosts a historical NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate completed in 2021. Thundercloud project is situated within the Archean Manitou-Stormy Lakes Greenstone Belt, approximately 47 kilometers southeast of the town of Dryden in northwestern Ontario. Abundant pyrite and other sulphide mineral phases are the most common minerals associated with gold in the area.

Figure 1: Photo of surface pyrite showings of up to 50% pyrite.

The Company's drilling program has commenced. The current drill hole, TC-25-01, was positioned to test both the projected northeastward extension of the new mineralization discovered in 2024 by Hole TC24-06, which tested a strong IP chargeability anomaly of approximately 500 x 500 meters based on Teck's data that was re-modeled by Dynasty. The 5,000-meter drilling is expected to continue into the fall.

Ivy Chong, Dynasty's President and CEO, stated: "The discovery of up to 50% pyrite in surface rock exposures gives a strong indication that gold mineralization is present in this area. Pyrite is the most common sulphide associated with gold mineralization at Thundercloud. Additional drilling is required to test these targets to expand mineralization to its full extents. This initial work has increased the chances of finding other zones similar to the Pelham Zone on the Property."

The technical team is conducting detailed geologic mapping at several sites along the South Pelham trend where Teck's work in 2007 and 2008 exposed significant gold mineralization and identified several strong Induced Polarization ("IP") chargeability anomalies. Within one of the larger IP anomalies, the Dynasty team has exposed an outcrop area of 2.7m by 1.7m, with up to 50% sulphide minerals. The sulphide showing areas have limited rock exposure due to heavy forest and overburden cover on this part of the property. Several other exposures occur approximately 60 meters apart along a NE-SW strike direction and are within Teck IP anomaly zones. Samples were collected from these sites for assay.

About Dynasty Gold Corp.

Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company currently focused on gold exploration in North America, with projects located in the Manitou-Stormy Lake greenstone belt in Ontario and in the Midas gold camp in Nevada. The Company is currently advancing its Thundercloud gold resource in northwest Ontario. A NI 43-101 Independent Technical Report, dated September 27, 2021, can be found on the Company's and SEDAR websites. The 100% owned Golden Repeat gold-silver project in the Midas gold camp in Elko County, Nevada, is surrounded by a number of large-scale previously operating mines. For more information, please visit the Company's website www.dynastygoldcorp.com.

