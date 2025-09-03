The integrated hardware-software solution enables unmatched flexibility by bridging consumer and professional systems through a unified, locally controlled interface-ideal for residential and multifamily projects

Aqara, a global leader and pioneer in IoT, today introduced its first professional-grade solution for the smart home integrator and installer community: the Aqara Edge Hub M300 and Aqara Studio Connect software. The seamless hardware-software solution is plug-and-play, tailored to serve residential, multi-family homes, and light commercial projects.

The Edge Hub M300, paired with Aqara Studio Connect, offers native interoperability across devices, systems, and protocols from both consumer and professional markets, making it a centralized home management solution for unifying HVAC, lighting, security systems, and more. Aqara Studio Connect is a lightweight version of Aqara Studio and runs exclusively on the M300.

Supporting Zigbee, Thread, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and Bluetooth, the Edge Hub M300 consolidates Aqara and other Matter-enabled devices, along with pro-grade devices using KNX IP, BACnet IP, and Modbus TCP. Additionally, it can bridge these devices to external systems, including professional platforms like KNX, Control4, Josh AI, and Nice, as well as popular Matter ecosystems such as Alexa, Apple Home, and Google Home.

Aqara will showcase the new Edge Hub M300 and Aqara Studio Connect live, along with its award-winning product portfolio, at CEDIA Expo/CIX 2025 (Booth #729, Hall A-F, Colorado Convention Center). Additionally, a live demo of the M300 and Aqara Studio Connect will also be featured at the IFA 2025 Aqara stand (Booth 155, Hall 1.2, Messe Berlin)

Consumer and Pro Interoperability for a Seamless Smart Home Experience

The Edge Hub M300 enhances the holistic smart living experience by integrating professional systems with Aqara's vast product portfolio and over 50 types of Matter devices, spanning everything from robovacs to home appliances and EV chargers-some of which many pro systems struggle to integrate. This solution provides installers and integrators with unparalleled customization, flexibility, and scalability, allowing them to consolidate a wider range of devices-whether wired or wireless-into a single, secure, locally-controlled platform.

This is especially beneficial for homes built on wired systems, as the integration of wireless devices offers convenient control and simple expansion. It future-proofs these homes by enabling installers to integrate emerging technologies and devices without compromising the existing wired infrastructure.

The integration also facilitates a user-friendly experience by providing an extra layer of intuitive home control via Matter apps (e.g., Aqara Home, Alexa, Apple Home, Google Home) and virtual assistants (e.g., Alexa, Google Assistant/Gemini, Siri), which users often already have on their mobile devices.

Professional Reliability, Remote Access, and No-Code Automation Tools for Installers

Built for commercial-grade reliability, the Edge Hub M300 ensures uninterrupted operation during network outages by maintaining local control and executing automation locally. It supports both local and cloud backups to minimize data loss risks. Aqara also offers lifecycle support, including regular updates and comprehensive technical assistance.

Aqara Studio Connect simplifies installation and maintenance with its powerful web-based interface, allowing integrators to manage client systems without additional software installation. Remote access capabilities allow streamlined management of multiple projects and efficient troubleshooting. Additionally, it features a flow-based automation editor, allowing professionals to create sophisticated automations in a no-code environment, reducing deployment complexity.

Tailored for single-family homes, small multi-family properties, and light commercial projects, this hardware-software solution supports up to 500 connected devices.

Live Demo and Future Availability

The Edge Hub M300 is expected to become available in Q4 2025. Visit Booth #729 at CEDIA Expo or Booth #155 (Hall 1.2) at IFA for a live demo of the Edge Hub M300 and Aqara Studio Connect.

