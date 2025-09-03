HSV-T enables secure data transfer between classified and unclassified networks.

Today, Everfox, the trusted high assurance cybersecurity company, announced the launch of High Speed Verifier-Turnkey (HSV-T). This hardware-enforced secure data transfer solution enhances digital collaboration and interoperability between allied nations, safeguarding mission-critical data transfers from high threat networks.

Designed for tactical field deployments, HSV-T offers customizable, built-in threat removal capabilities that protect data flows between classified and unclassified networks for government, defense and intelligence systems without compromising speed or security.

"Data is a strategic asset on the battlefield, and securing its access and transfer is mission-critical," said Sean Berg, CEO of Everfox. "Everfox's HSV-T technology is a breakthrough in providing hardware-enforced cybersecurity in remote environments while reducing costly infrastructure."

HSV-T operates in environments where no management network exists. It uses a Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) to enforce protocol separation of the data being exchanged, enabling applications like email, chat, and UAM video feeds. Part of Everfox's HSV family, HSV-T enables safe data transfer using simple hardware logic to augment software-based security in tactical environments.

HSV-T's applications include:

Streaming real-time drone video from unclassified platforms to secure command centers.

Delivering command and control data from forward deployed sensors.

Exchanging intelligence data between coalition networks with different classification levels.

For allied missions, these applications improve speed and trust in intelligence, enhance operational interoperability, and reduce vulnerability of classified networks. HSV-T's protocol filtering diode meets NCDSMO Raise the Bar security standards for cross domain solutions.

About Everfox

Everfox (formerly Forcepoint Federal) has safeguarded the world's critical data and networks for more than 30 years. As a leader in cross domain solutions, multi-level information sharing and data transfer and a provider of state-of-the-art threat protection and insider risk solutions, we move mission-critical information quickly and securely and prevent malware and human threats from compromising our customers' networks. Everfox empowers governments and enterprise organizations to use data safely wherever and however their people need it. Learn more at www.everfox.com.

