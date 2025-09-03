Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra: A leading AI gimbal driving the revolution in intelligent imaging

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hohem, the world's leading brand in AI gimbal,released a new generation of AI auto-tracking professional smartphone gimbal today--the iSteady V3 Ultra.

As the flagship evolution of the 2024 Red Dot Award-winning iSteady V3, iSteady V3 Ultra redefines industry standards as "the world's first gimbal integrating both AI touchscreen control and AI tracking modules."

iSteady V3 Ultra revolutionizes gimbal technology with its integrated 1.22-inch touchscreen and 2-megapixel AI tracking system, which is the world's first self-contained operating platform, allowing users to easily control all functions and eliminating the need for physical buttons.

iSteady V3 Ultra's tech upgrade focuses on its AI remote touchscreen and advanced multimodal tracking system. Whether you're tracking your pet darting around the yard, bicycle gliding by, or even your hand gestures for quick controls, it can track both people and objects smoothly through deep learning. In the meantime, the tracking range and gesture control capabilities have also been significantly upgraded which gives you more creative freedom, especially in tricky outdoor shooting scenarios.

In terms of mechanical design, the latest added smart touchscreen not only supports quick operations like sliding adjustments and tap-to-lock on targets, but also displays the live feed in real time which is super handy for remote selfies or group photos. Even from ten meters out, you can check the shot clearly, making sure everyone's in frame or your self-portrait looks just right. This means you no longer have to guess the composition by feel; now it's all about that "what you see is what you get".

Through its continuously evolving intelligent features, iSteady V3 Ultra redefines the standards of mobile imaging creation. This flagship gimbal adopts an innovative 360° infinite pan tracking, completely liberating creators from spatial restrictions in everyday recording. Its groundbreaking touchscreen supports real-time preview and advanced multimodal AI tracker, combined with a new generation of stabilization algorithms,allowing you to capture stable images even during high-intensity activities such as running or mountain climbing. Whether you're filming warm moments at gatherings or stunning landscapes, iSteady V3 Ultra has got content creators covered all the time.

Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra AI tracking gimbal is now available for $169 on the official store, £169/€189 on Amazon store, TikTok shop and authorized retailers. Additionally, The iSteady V3 Ultra will be available on Best Buy in North America starting from September 14th. Also, Hohem warmly invites you to experience the future of AI-powered filmmaking at IFA 2025. Visit Booth H20-143 to explore Hohem's latest innovations, including the iSteady V3 Ultra, iSteady V3 and iSteady M7 series.

