Precisely Software Limited: Precisely Unveils AI Agents and Copilot for the Data Integrity Suite

Advancing autonomous data integrity with guardrails for explainability, human oversight, and choice

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced its strategy to expand the Precisely Data Integrity Suite with a new generation of AI Agents and a context-aware Copilot - designed to bring autonomous, yet fully governed, data integrity to enterprises worldwide. Built to operate across complex hybrid and multi-cloud environments, these innovations will empower organizations to keep data accurate, consistent, and contextual by automating and optimizing data management processes without constant human intervention.

"AI can only achieve its promise when it operates on data that can be trusted, and when users remain firmly in control of how it's applied," said Chris Hall, Chief Product Officer at Precisely. "We are building AI agents and a Copilot to help our customers build an ecosystem of trusted data with less effort and expense. We are combining autonomy with guardrails, transparency, and flexibility to give customers the confidence to innovate faster, knowing their data integrity processes are working continuously and intelligently in the background."

Autonomous capabilities with enterprise guardrails

AI Agents for the Precisely Data Integrity Suite will proactively automate critical aspects of data integrity while aligning with each organization's security, compliance, and operational priorities. They will act with autonomy - within the parameters controlled by the customer - ensuring every action is explainable and traceable. As more agents are introduced, orchestration and seamless interaction across their capabilities will further amplify their impact, enabling the delivery of trusted data at scale and unlocking new opportunities for faster, more confident decision-making.

The first wave of agents will focus on core data integrity needs:

Integration Agent - Orchestrating and monitoring data pipelines across diverse systems, from mainframe to cloud, beginning with an automated replication recommender to accelerate modernization.

- Orchestrating and monitoring data pipelines across diverse systems, from mainframe to cloud, beginning with an automated replication recommender to accelerate modernization. Data Discovery Agent - Scanning, profiling, and classifying enterprise data to surface patterns, detect quality issues, and reveal semantic meaning, beginning with automated documentation and classification of high-value assets such as Personally Identifiable Information (PII) and critical data elements.

- Scanning, profiling, and classifying enterprise data to surface patterns, detect quality issues, and reveal semantic meaning, beginning with automated documentation and classification of high-value assets such as Personally Identifiable Information (PII) and critical data elements. Data Quality Agent - Automating remediation of data integrity issues, beginning with normalization and standardization and continuously refining data quality strategies to minimize downstream disruptions.

- Automating remediation of data integrity issues, beginning with normalization and standardization and continuously refining data quality strategies to minimize downstream disruptions. Location Intelligence Agent - Enriching enterprise data with geospatial context to uncover patterns and deliver location-aware insights.

Complexity made conversational with the Precisely Copilot

Complementing the AI Agents, Precisely is implementing a Copilot with a natural language interface that understands the intricacies of data integrity. Designed for both technical and business users, the Copilot will translate traditionally complex tasks into guided, personalized interactions - enabling users to delegate work to AI while retaining human oversight, improving accessibility, and accelerating outcomes.

AI Agents as Part of the Precisely AI Ecosystem for Data Integrity

All agentic capabilities will be built upon the Precisely AI ecosystem for data integrity, which connects trusted, high-quality data to the AI models, tools, and platforms of each customer's choosing. Built to deliver flexibility, transparency, and control at enterprise scale, the ecosystem supports multiple AI approaches - from machine learning to generative and agentic AI - while enabling features such as audit trails, feature configuration, and coordinated operation among multiple agents in the Data Integrity Suite. This ensures that AI-driven processes remain aligned with business priorities, regulatory requirements, and security policies. This ensures that AI-driven processes remain aligned with business priorities, regulatory requirements, and security policies.

Earlier this year, Precisely expanded its AI ecosystem with a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, enabling AI applications to access trusted location intelligence and rich property, location, and consumer datasets using natural language. Built on the open-source MCP standard from Anthropic, it connects the Data Integrity Suite's APIs to leading large language model interfaces, removing integration complexity and delivering high-quality, contextual data directly into AI workflows. This enhances model performance, grounds outputs in real-world conditions, and accelerates the development of accurate, explainable, and actionable applications - including AI agents.

A new chapter for data integrity

By blending automation, explainability, and governance with its new Data Integrity Suite AI Agents, Precisely is shaping the future of how organizations maintain trusted data at scale. These new agents will enable enterprises to shift focus from managing data issues to confidently using data as a driver of strategic growth and innovation.

Learn more about the Precisely Data Integrity Suite and how to unlock the full potential of AI with trusted data.

About Precisely

As a global leader in data integrity, Precisely ensures that your data is accurate, consistent, and contextual. Our portfolio, including the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, helps integrate your data, improve data quality, govern data usage, geocode and analyze location data, and enrich it with complementary datasets for confident business decisions. Over 12,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, including 95 of the Fortune 100, trust Precisely software, data, and data strategy consulting to power AI, automation, and analytics initiatives. Learn more at www.precisely.com.

