Crossmedia Appoints Bobby Singh as CFO to Scale Operations and Accelerate Growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossmedia, a leading independent global media agency, has appointed Bobby Singh as Chief Financial Officer, a strategic move to accelerate the agency's growth trajectory and strengthen its operational and commercial foundations. Bobby will lead Crossmedia's global financial strategy, implement scalable business models, and partner with leadership to enhance the agency's agility and ability to deliver measurable impact for clients worldwide.

In his new role, Bobby will focus on strengthening enterprise-wide systems, shaping operating models that empower teams, and developing innovative business strategies to deepen client partnerships. He will also guide investments in technology and AI-powered infrastructure, expand tiered pricing structures to serve mid-market advertisers, and develop new commercial practices across social, content, and commerce. These initiatives aim to address the growing complexity of media while ensuring advanced planning, buying, and media solutions are delivered at scale.

"Bobby has an exceptional ability to unite strategic finance and operational innovation," said Kamran Asghar, Global CEO and Co-Founder of Crossmedia. "He knows how to create systems that drive performance, inspire teams, and deliver lasting client value. His experience will sharpen our answer to PBB (Principal Based Buying) and build the scaled data capabilities needed to compete with the holding companies, while also supporting our globally distributed workforce and delivering flexible solutions for clients of all sizes."

Bobby's career spans nearly 25 years in the marketing and advertising industry, most recently at WPP, where he pioneered go-to-market strategies, developed pricing and commercial models that delivered measurable client value, and led its global commercial and operational practice enhancing their organizational strength in servicing clients. His expertise in aligning operations, finance, and client service will now be directed toward fueling Crossmedia's continued expansion.

"I'm thrilled to join Crossmedia at such a pivotal time for the industry. Media has never been more complex, and agencies need the right mix of financial discipline, technology investment, and commercial creativity to deliver real value for clients," said Bobby. "My goal is to help Crossmedia scale smarter by building systems that empower our people, unlock new growth for clients of all sizes, and position us to compete and win on a global stage."

Crossmedia is the leading independent global media agency, offering integrated, holistic and accountable full-funnel and full-service capabilities for clients worldwide. For 25 years, Crossmedia has been committed to doing media and business the right way. Guided by the principles of TRUST, REASON, and the pursuit of HAPPINESS, Crossmedia is a top-ranked media agency and has been named an Ad Age Best Places to Work for the past six years in a row. Crossmedia has headquarters in NYC and hubs across the U.S., London, Germany, and Toronto. Clients include U.S. Bank, Etihad Airways, Invesco, Zalando, Sub Zero, Newell Brands, PwC, Airbus and Planet Fitness.

